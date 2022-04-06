JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown is getting to show off its rock side.
Nashville resident Doltyn Snedden, a graduate of Forest Hills High School and an independent maker of music videos, commercials and short films, was recently back in the region to shoot a series of music videos for the Nashville-based band Icon for Hire.
He said he’s worked with the band on various other projects and it presented him with the opportunity to produce five videos in one collective shoot.
“I had the idea of shooting all five of the videos in the same week and bringing it up to Johnstown,” Snedden said. “To me, Johnstown has so much character and it has so many roots that have been developed though blue-collar mindsets. Every time I create a project, I look for that character and detail and grit and the years of history in the background. Even when I was growing up, I thought Johnstown was such a very unique-looking place, so this is a special project for me.”
Production was held March 5 through 10, primarily around Franklin Borough, with a crew returning to the Johnstown area on Tuesday to get some additional pickup shots.
Some of the crew members involved included area natives Mike Spinos, a Windber Area High School graduate, and Joey Schrader, a graduate of Forest Hills High School.
Filming locations were the former EMF Development Corp., Rollock Inc., the Cresson Sanatorium, Johnstown Masonic Event & Conference Center and a private residence in Hollsopple.
“The band is two core members and they’ll hire contracted musicians, so we able to hire two local musicians – Tyler Litko and Austin Danel – as well to be in the video project,” Snedden said. “That was exciting to get two locals involved.”
He said Icon for Hire is youth-empowering and promotes originality and standing tall for who you are and what you bring to the table.
“We wanted something that kind of screamed revolutionary, so for one of the videos our idea was to have giant signs that had lyrics from their song and these signs would fall down from buildings, and the messaging would be a lyric in their song and it would tie into the video,” Snedden said. “We had a very diverse cast, and it was all people who had something to say.”
A public casting call was held for extras and locals were hired on as key actors.
“We were able to hopefully provide an experience to a lot of people who have never been on a production like that,” Snedden said. “We had a lot of people thanking us for involving them in the project, and they can’t wait to see it.”
The videos will form a cohesive story when released by Darkwater Productions.
The first video will drop April 14 on Icon for Hire’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCWCCX3PfK4BUH8E-ImT86AQ. Subsequent videos will be released every two or three weeks.
“With any project I release, the hope is that people can see the effort, the hard work and the involvement that was put into the production of the project,” Snedden said. “We try and use our art to be a voice for people who may not have one.”
