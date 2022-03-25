HOLLSOPPLE – If it weren’t for a college art class last year, 248 Penn Ave. might be empty – or an unfinished day care, Kristan Neissner said.
She and her husband, Luke, purchased the building with plans to open a day care center there. But the task of hiring enough employees to staff the space and the strict regulations for such businesses left them at a crossroad, Niessner said.
After enrolling in a college art class to ease her stress, they decided to get creative, she said.
“Anytime I’ve ever been overwhelmed, I’ve always turned to art,” Niessner said.
“And that’s what I want this space to be – a place where people can come in, relax and have fun.”
The couple opened The Makery on 601 earlier this month.
Inside, they filled the space with all things art.
There’s a ceramics section with items to paint.
There are two pottery wheels in one area of the building and even a “slime station” where kids can make different textures and styles of the gooey stuff.
“You can come in and paint canvases, sculpt,” she said. “We have beads and other supplies to make earrings. We have a little bit of everything here.”
That includes supplies, she said, although people who already have materials, such as paintbrushes, can bring their own.
Small projects, such as mini shadow boxes and ceramics, start at $5, Niessner said.
“Our hope is to provide a space for people of all ages to come and create – to leave their stressors at the door,” she said. “And if someone has an idea and they might not be experienced enough, we can help them try it.”
Niessner said her background is in drawing and painting.
Her husband, Luke, is more experienced in pottery and ceramics, “so we complement each other.”
The Makery is open seven days a week.
Niessner said they also host birthday parties, fundraisers and private events, and soon, an outdoor area will be added for seasonal activities and events, she said.
Summer camps for children are also in the works.
“We want our daughters to learn to go after their dreams – to never just go through the motions of everyday life,” she said. “That’s what we’re doing here – chasing our dream.”
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
