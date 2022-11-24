JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Reflecting on Thanksgiving, Johnstown resident Wendy Rex said she is grateful for her husband, Arthur – especially because when he suffered medical complications in the spring, she didn’t know if he’d make it to the holiday season.
“It’s been quite a roller coaster ride,” Rex said.
Arthur “Art” Rex was fine in the beginning of April but his luck soon changed.
His wife said she awoke on a Wednesday to find him acting strangely and speaking oddly.
Worried about his health, she called an ambulance.
When the EMS personnel arrived, he got up to greet them at the door and fell down and had a seizure – two more would follow, along with a heart attack in the emergency room.
“It was just a horrid time for us,” Wendy Rex said.
She still remembers the sight of her husband intubated and connected to several monitoring machines.
Arthur Rex, who’s 63 years old, was unresponsive in the hospital for six days.
Wendy Rex took time off work and spent every day at his side.
The entire experience was exacerbated by the loss of her sister just two months earlier.
Rex said she didn’t think her husband would make it. But on the seventh day, he woke up.
Confused on where he was and why he had so many medical devices attached to him, Arthur Rex said he didn’t know what had happened.
Feeling blessed
After about another week in the hospital, he was sent home to continue to recover.
“I’m really glad that I got a second chance at life,” the U.S. Marine Corps veteran said. “Don’t know why the Lord sent me back, but I’m thankful.”
His wife agrees.
She said family, friends, prayer and faith in God are what got them through such a turbulent time, and it means a lot to her to have him at home and doing better for Thanksgiving – and soon the Christmas season.
The pair were high school sweethearts and have been together for 42 years – married for 36.
“I don’t know what I’d do without him,” Wendy Rex said.
The only medical explanation that led to her husband’s battle for his life was a cyst that broke on his back and led to him dealing with sepsis, Wendy Rex said.
Since then, he’s still recovering, but doing a lot better.
Arthur Rex said he thanks God that his wife was able to stay with him in the hospital, and this year, he’s very much looking forward to spending some quality time with family, especially his nieces, during the holiday season.
Thankful community
The Rexes are just two of several area residents who are thankful for everything from family and health to faith and success this year.
In a recent Tribune-Democrat Facebook poll, more than 20 people commented with what they’re grateful for.
Local attorney Tim Burns said he was thankful for his 82-year-old mother, who still works in his office, while Anne DiFrancesco expressed thanks for those who provide care at Laurel View Village.
“Through COVID and in ‘normal’ times, the caregivers, every day, show up and handle the challenging task of taking care of the elderly who need the physical help along with the added caring support,” DiFrancesco said.
She wrote that her mother spent nearly five years in the Alzheimer’s and dementia wing “and was always treated with loving care and respect.”
“We cannot thank them enough – particularly during the difficult COVID protocols,” DiFrancesco said.
Both Nancy Smith Gilbert and Sheryl Safina Pfarr said they were grateful for family, while Dana K. Dickert said she’s “extremely thankful to own a business in Johnstown and have so much support from our wonderful community.”
“I am thankful for God letting me get out of bed to enjoy another day with my family,” Linda Reese wrote. “They are the best. Also thankful for both of my granddaughters. I’m so glad Haylee is with me every day. She lights up my life. Also thankful for both of my fur babies.”
