Steam rises from a sizzling grill behind the counter as customers watch Mohamed Barakat cooking their orders and living out his dream.
“I had a restaurant in Egypt, a small restaurant,” he said.
“It was my dream to make my own business here.”
He opened Gyro Joint, a takeout restaurant at 134 Ohio St. in Johnstown’s Moxham neighborhood, just before the new year started. He said he cooks foods that are staples in Egypt, Greece and across the Middle East and Far East.
Barakat, 53, has been living in the United States for more than 20 years. He initially emigrated from Egypt’s second-largest city, Alexandria, to New York, and then he moved to Philadelphia.
“The dream for everybody everywhere is to come to America,” he said, speaking of ample business opportunities and the ideal of freedom.
But he never would have guessed his journey would lead him to Johnstown, a city with a fraction of the population of Alexandria, where he grew up.
He had found a house listing on the internet in Johnstown and was attracted by the town’s cost of living, he said. He worked as a chef at the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown for many years until the end of 2022, when he opened Gyro Joint.
‘Our stuff is fresh’
The restaurant is located in a small plaza, in a space that used to be a Domino’s Pizza shop. Asked what the plaza is called, Barakat gave it a thought and his sense of humor came through his strong Arabic accent. “Right now it’s called Gyro Plaza,” he said.
Gyro Joint, open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., may be the only place between Pittsburgh and Maryland with its type of menu – and if it’s not the only place – it will be the best place, Barakat said with a smile.
He’s proud of his food protection license and makes each order fresh, never in advance.
Barakat’s wife and adult daughters and son work with him as he continues to hire.
Gyro Joint serves, of course, gyros – chicken or lamb – served on fresh pita topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and a choice of sauce.
In addition, the menu also features a variety of entrees involving beef, lamb, poultry, fish and vegetarian fried ground chickpea fritters called falafel. The list of appetizers includes hummus, mozzarella sticks and chicken fingers.
In the window is a sign reads “Halal” – an Arabic word that translates to “permissible” and is applied to foods the Quran allows for consumption by observers of Islam.
“All our stuff is fresh. All our stuff is halal,” he said. “I don’t have bacon, I don’t have pork … there are a lot of Muslim people here so I have to find something for the Muslim people and for people who don’t eat pork.”
‘Excited this is here’
Fouad ElBayly, Imam of Conemaugh Johnstown Islamic Center at 628 Somerset St., about two miles from the restaurant, described Barakat as “a good chef and a well-mannered man.”
“The restaurant is a big impact on our community,” ElBayly said. “It is an option for us now, a place that serves halal food. We used to have to go to Pittsburgh, now we have a place in Johnstown.”
The Gyro Joint has quickly become a busy lunch spot for those working in Moxham.
Employees of GapVax, an industrial vacuum truck manufacturing company on Central Avenue, filed into the Gyro Joint on a Thursday afternoon.
The workers haven’t had many lunch options, said GapVax project engineer Zach Shustrick.
Shustrick said he likes Middle Eastern food, but the closest authentic place to Johnstown is a Syrian restaurant in Greensburg.
“I’m excited this is here,” he said. “I’m excited to have a new place to eat that’s not a pizza place. Johnstown needs something like this for sure.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Russell- OReilly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.