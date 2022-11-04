SOMERSET – Brendon Rawlings has crafted whiskey across the United States – from the Rocky Mountains to Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers.
Now, he’s joining a distillery-in-the-making that aims to boil the spirit back to its Somerset County roots.
“When people think of American whiskey they think of Kentucky,” Rawlings said.
“They think of bourbon.
“But this is where it all started,” Rawlings said, referencing the Scots-Irish immigrants who made whiskey out of the rye they harvested in the Northeast.
Rawlings will serve as Ponfeigh Distillery’s first master distiller as efforts are gearing up to install the multi-million dollar project’s 16-barrel–a-day system, according to company founder and president, Max Merrill.
Merrill first went public with his plans for his Somerset Township distillery in 2020.
His goal is to retell the region’s historic role in American whiskey’s history through Ponfeigh, the distillery’s in-house museum – and through the whiskeys he and Rawlings plan to craft using time-honored recipes.
Historic perspective
Dating back to the American colonies in the 1700s, whiskey-making became one of the young nation’s first industries after the Revolutionary War ended.
And western Pennsylvania was that industry’s engine.
Before long, the nation’s Founding Fathers taxed the product, leading farm owners to fight back in what became the Whiskey Rebellion.
Prohibition ground commercial whiskey-making to a halt in Somerset County a century ago.
But Merrill said he’s been working to gather recipes – and artifacts – that have survived the era.
He and Rawlings are planning a flagship Monongahela rye that will be made of 95% rye, 5% malted barley – and not one single kernel of corn, the way Somerset County’s first settlers did it centuries ago.
There’ll also likely be a Maryland rye that’s a bit more like bourbon. The company’s spirits will be aged and flavored in Oak-charred barrels – leaving plenty of room to “experiment,” Rawlings said.
‘Room to grow’
This won’t be his first foray into rye-making.
Rawlings, a Washington County native, spent the last three years as a distiller for Pittsburgh-based Wigle, which bottles its own rye.
Before that, he worked for Colorado distilleries, including one he helped start up called Talnua. It featured a different Irish-born “single pot”-style of whiskey, he said.
Merrill’s passion for rejuvenating the area’s whiskey heritage drew him to Ponfeigh, Rawlings added.
“Rye ... is a niche whiskey. But it’s already on the way up,” he said. “It gives us a lot of room to grow.”
As planned, Ponfeigh’s main operation will opens its doors in March, offering tours, tastes and an indoor/outdoor bar that will serve an initial rye whiskey that Merrill had distilled in North Carolina two years ago.
Over the years since, he lined up 36 fellow investors – mostly Somerset County natives – and a $4 million loan from Indiana-based First Commonwealth Bank to move construction forward inside a former 84 Lumber building.
‘Better with age’
A new roof already covers the structure, which is located alongside the intersection of routes 281 and 219.
“To finally be at this point ... I’m ecstatic,” Merrill said, who previously planned to have the distillery open in August.
Merrill said permits are in place to continue moving forward.
Contractors were busy outside this past week, installing the building’s new facade.
While the distillery, bar and tasting room are on track to open in March, an on-site amphitheater would likely begin hosting live acts later in the summer, he said.
Once distilling gets rolling, Merrill said the operation will be able to produce 3,000 barrels a year.
A 12,000-square-foot lumber yard building will be enclosed and climate-controlled to serve as a barrel storage room for future pours that could age for anywhere from two years to well over a decade.
It’s part of what lured Rawlings to his profession – and millions of Americans to pour a tumbler of whiskey.
He worked in environmental testing before shifting to spirits, and said he’s always been fascinated with the “science” behind how something special is made.
“Whiskey matures,” he said.
“We’re making something that gets better with age.”
Merrill said he’s confident Ponfeigh will, too.
“We’re going to be making a lot of whiskey here,” he said.
