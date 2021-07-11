Ruschelle Dillon and Benjamin Frick got the chance to play live music again on Saturday.
Judy Cooper sold homemade all-natural dog treats. Terrance Ballard, owner of Rayne's Backyard BBQ, brought smiles to customers with his fried catfish and brisket. Artists displayed their creations, children played games, couples danced.
And it was all part of what Theresa Schmidt called the return to “a little bit of normalcy.”
Those individuals all came together for the annual three-day Jackson Township Heritage Community Festival that runs through Sunday. No festival occurred in 2019 because organizers decided to not hold the event and a new group of volunteers took over.
Last year’s planned festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now people are once again coming together for events, as the number of new coronavirus cases has significantly dropped thanks to vaccines.
“It feels fantastic,” said Schmidt, a festival committee member.
Cooper, co-owner of Homemade All Natural Dog Treats, said it is “amazing how people are coming out and living again."
"Do you understand what I’m saying?" Cooper asked. "Because everybody was caught up in a world that we never knew existed. And now we’re going back to the world that exists to us.”
About 70 vendors were set up on the grounds, including Rayne’s, which sold food at the festival for the first time. Ballard said his dishes were well-received.
“When they come back with a smile, it says it all,” Ballard said. “They don’t even have to open their mouth. They just come back with a smile before they even say that they thought it’s wonderful, or they enjoyed that catfish or any of the items we have. That makes me feel good.”
More than a half-dozen bands, including That's What She Said, were also scheduled to perform.
“It feels good,” said Dillion, a rhythm guitarist and singer with That's What She Said. “It feels real good. It’s about time that we could actually get back and see the crowd and just do what we musicians do. It’s play.”
Frick, the band’s drummer, added: “It’s nice to be able to perform and entertain for the local crowd at the festival here. It’s for a good cause. It benefits the (Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company) fire hall, the local fire hall in the area. It’s great.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.