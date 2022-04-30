JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Manisha Nigan said she likes when people ask her where she's from.
Graduate school brought Nigan to the United States from India in 1993.
"I love to celebrate the diversity," she said. "I like when people are curious about my customs and food."
A day-long event called "Welcoming Johnstown" celebrated immigration to the city past and present by bringing people together Saturday at The State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., for food and a slate of musical and dance performances, talks and presentations.
About 100 people participated throughout the day, event organizers said.
Nigan met her husband at Ohio State University. The language barrier was difficult because languages of northern and southern are as different as German and French.
After graduate school, her husband got a job at CTC and she began a career as a chemistry professor at Pitt-Johnstown.
"We made a home here," she said.
She's lived in Johnstown longer than any one place she was settled in India, she said.
Johnstown has been built over centuries of immigration, she said. She's glad to be part of it.
"It's been 30 years since I moved here," Nigan said. "For someone else's family, they may have been here for 100 years. Today is about celebrating humanity."
City Councilwoman Laura Hutchel organized the Welcoming Johnstown event.
"There is a need to help people find connections and forge friendships," Hutchel said. "If you don't have family here, it can be difficult to find your way."
Hutchel set up the event with help from more than 30 volunteers after a plan to bring Afghanistan War refugees to the Johnstown drew fear and criticism from some segments of the area's population.
"There were difficult feelings – whether it was in newspaper letters to the editor or attitudes, conversation was devolving," Hutchel said. "I wanted to show there are amazing people who have immigrated here, and there are people excited about our immigrants. Johnstown is, in fact, a welcoming place."
Atayay Robles-Vazquez was born in Puerto Rico and lived most of his life in north Philadelphia until he moved to Johnstown two years ago amid the pandemic.
He works as facility director at the Greater Johnstown YMCA, but his passion is for performing his original pieces of Latin music.
"Lots of people locally don't know the language, but they embrace the music," Robles-Vazquez said. "I'm moved by that."
Robles-Vazquez, 40, said he's been welcomed with open arms in Johnstown. He has played his music at local establishments, including Flood City Cafe, and he performed for the Welcoming Johnstown event.
"I will always keep a home in Johnstown," he said. "The people here really embrace you."
He said a goal of his is to energize the hispanic population in Johnstown.
"In Johnstown, the hispanic population is like 3%, but my goal is to bring them out and get them involved and included," Robles-Vazquez said.
U.S. Army veteran and Johnstown native Kathryn Rzeszut made a visit back home from Washington, D.C. to help with a particular part of the event – an art exhibit featuring works by several Afghani women whom she knows.
Art by Rahela Majidi and Ella Bella was displayed at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, a short walk from the theater. Both artists, who live in Washington, D.C., visited for the day.
One of Majidi's works "Smile" is a portrait of a young girl smiling. Another portrait shows an Afghani woman in traditional dress.
Rzeszut said Majidi began drawing as a child in the early 2000s, when the Afghanistan War was in the early stages.
"She couldn't go outside, so she escaped by drawing," Rzeszut said.
In her paintings, Majidi aims to show the peaceful and colorful side of Afghanistan, where women have the freedoms – for example to dress traditionally or not. However, Rzeszut said the Taliban, which seized control of the country in 2021, threatens women's rights.
Hutchel said she was pleased with turnout for the day's schedule of events.
"My goal was to introduce to greater Johnstown its immigrant community and for the immigrant community to have a moment to be recognized," she said. "This event has shown there is more work to do, building on positive experiences like this."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.