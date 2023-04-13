BERLIN, Pa. – One person was life-flighted Thursday following a commercial vehicle accident at the intersection of Garrett Shortcut Road and East Mud Pike in Brothersvalley Township, Somerset County 911 said.
The incident occurred around 7 p.m. and involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle with four riders.
MedStar was called to the scene and transported one person to a nearby hospital. Somerset 911 said no one else was taken to a medical facility.
Berlin Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident along with Berlin and Somerset EMS and state police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.