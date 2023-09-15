JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Area Heritage Association has been awarded a $750,000 federal grant to pay for remodeling the interior of the Johnstown Flood Museum.
Funds will come from the National Park Service’s Save America’s Treasures program.
The interior upgrades will include installing a new HVAC system and fixing the structure itself, located at 304 Washington St., downtown Johnstown.
Work funded with other dollars is already being done to the museum’s exterior, including repairs to the roof, gutters, masonry and windows, along with application of new paint.
JAHA is also developing a plan to modernize the museum’s exhibits that tell the story of the historic 1889 Johnstown Flood.
“To me, we’re in a position to help preserve the building and Johnstown’s memory, and celebrate the revitalization and the resilience of Johnstown,” JAHA Chairman Dan Solomon said. “This is the cornerstone for all the tourism that Johnstown is trying to cultivate.”
Solomon said getting the grant is “a big win for Johnstown.”
JAHA is also in the process of remodeling the city’s train station, located a quarter-mile from the museum.
“Suddenly that whole side of town, it’s going to be special,” Solomon said.
On Tuesday, the park service, in conjunction with the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Institute for Museum and Library Services, announced the awarding of $25.7 million in Save America’s Treasures grants to 58 projects in 26 states, the Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.
“These grants preserve and conserve nationally significant properties and collections to tell a more complete story of America and its people,” NPS Director Chuck Sams said in a released statement. “Preserving these historic places and collections ensures the generations of today and tomorrow can enjoy and learn from the diverse stories across time and place in America’s history.”
JAHA will need to produce a dollar-for-dollar match with nonfederal funding to access the grant.
