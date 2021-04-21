Blustery and snowy conditions didn’t stop some folks from coming together to beautify the community.
To celebrate Earth Day, 1st Summit Bank partnered with SEADS Garden Center to plant trees on Thursday at the bank’s Richland Township branch on Donald Lane.
“We wanted to find a project that would not only benefit the environment and what Earth Day stands for, but also get involved with a community partner to be able to plant trees,” said Sean McCool, the bank’s public relations and communications manager.
Four employees from 1st Summit Bank and three from SEADS Garden Center planted three crimson red maple trees between the bank’s parking lot and U.S. Route 219.
“We had a group working together to identify the spot and prep the site,” McCool said. “We wanted a spot that was visible and looked to see what place needed something.”
The trees were provided by SEADS Garden Center.
“The colors of the leaves match the color scheme of the building, so it’s going to look really nice from the highway seeing the reddish leaves,” McCool said.
Vincent Lovenduski, manager of SEADS Garden Center, said McCool is a member of the nonprofit’s board of directors and approached him with the idea of the tree planting.
“We absolutely wanted to be involved,” he said. “The community has done so much for us with their generosity and support, and even though we’re the nonprofit, I’ve always felt that you have to give back.”
Helping to plant the trees was Lovenduski’s son Austin, who is employed at the garden center, which provides sustainable employment for adults with disabilities.
“This gives him a sense of doing something, and this is one of those projects he’ll feel good about,” Lovenduski said.
McCool said the tree planting fits in with the bank’s commitment to better serve the Johnstown area.
“Everything we do is community-minded, not only from a financial standpoint, but we care about the people in this community, so we want to continue to find ways to benefit our region,” he said.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
