JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two area staples have joined forces to continue a longstanding tradition in the region.
On Wednesday evening inside the branch’s Richland Township office, 1st Summit Bank and the Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic announced a 10-year partnership worth $100,000 over the course of the agreement.
The game will be known as the 1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic.
The event is an annual football game with recently graduated players chosen from within the Southern Alleghenies Football Coaches Association’s area. This year’s game, the 52nd edition, will take place at 7 p.m. June 16 at Greater Johnstown’s Trojan Stadium.
For 1st Summit Bank, investing in a local event was ideal.
“I found out how much it means to all of the student-athletes, parents, coaches and others who are involved,” 1st Summit Bank President/CEO Eric Renner said. “It will be a great honor for 1st Summit Bank to be part of it and support this special program. The partnership will provide vital funding for the academic and performance scholarship. 1st Summit Bank continues to be actively engaged in supporting events and causes that make our hometown a great place to live.”
The Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic started in 1971 after Cambria Heights’ Ken Lantzy suffered a serious injury in 1970.
Raising funds had become a challenge for the game’s committee, led by chairman Ralph DeMarco and vice chairman Eber Verhovsek.
According to DeMarco, the game has given out $150,000 in scholarships and $60,000 to area fire companies, police departments, hospitals and other businesses.
1st Summit Bank’s investment will go a long way in ensuring the game is able to help the next generation.
“I cannot thank 1st Summit Bank enough,” DeMarco said. “I played in the ’74 game. I’ve been involved in the game for 43 years. If you think about it, it’s the first experience, probably, for most of these high school graduates in the real world where they’re doing an adult activity. It’s a very positive thing, and we want to keep it that way. We could not do it without 1st Summit Bank.”
This year’s coaches, Berlin Brothersvalley’s Doug Paul and Northern Cambria’s Sam Shutty, have been connected with the game in various roles.
“I’ve been involved with the Ken Lantzy game many times as a coach,” said Paul, also Berlin Brothersvalley’s athletic director. “I do got to say it’s a first-class organization. Ralph and Eber have taken it to another level.
“I’ve coached in the East-West game and the Big 33 game, this is hands down better run on the organization side of it. It’s a great opportunity for our kids.”
Shutty played in the 1998 game and spoke fondly of his experience. Shutty will lead the North squad in 2023 after leading the Colts to their first District 6 football title in 2022.
“I don’t even know if you guys realize how many lives this game has touched and will touch in the future,” Shutty said. “I remember the game more vividly than I remember my first day on the job or maybe the first game this year.
“The experiences that I had as a player in this game, I just look back and smile on the relationships I grew in that one week.
“I still have to this day relationships with many of the guys. You always have that bond.”
Impacting lives for the next 10 years was important to Verhovsek.
“We were at a crossroads,” Verhovsek said. “We had to either significantly raise sponsorship money and try to get more scholarship money, then we approached 1st Summit Bank. This allows the game to proceed. This had to happen.
“At the end of the game, we like to ask the players how can we make the game better? Most of the kids say it was best week of their life. That’s why Ralph and I do this.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
