1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial and North Central Recreation Center net revenue for March and April ended up approximately $150,000 less than projected due to cancellation of events caused by the local COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
ASM Global, which promotes the venues, expected being about $60,000 to the good for the two months, but ended up approximately $90,000 to the negative.
Revenue was almost nonexistent due to the facilities being closed.
“That’s a loss to the budget,” War Memorial Authority Chairman Chris Glessner said. “It’s not like we’re that far behind on bills or anything like that. We’re looking at all our options to see how we can mitigate that as best as possible. Really, everything’s on the table right now. We haven’t really made a full decision on that, but we’re trying to do what’s right for the community and the buildings.”
As a result, Jason Blumenfeld, the general manager, anticipates needing money from whatever sources available, specifically the county through the War Memorial Authority, in the near future.
“End of May, first week of June, we’re going to run out of money, and we’re going to need to be funded around $35,000 a month in the summertime just to cover payroll and minimal expenses like utilities,” Blumenfeld said during the authority’s regular monthly meeting, held via conference call, on Monday. “We still have a lot of outstanding money. We have to pay a lot of bills. Everyone has been understanding, too, that we talk to from all of the companies we deal with.
“They all understand the situation we’re in. But eventually we are going to have to pay them back.”
Blumenfeld expects the arena will need help for “some time due to how many steps back we took.”
A special authority meeting has been scheduled for June 3, although no specific details have yet been provided about the subject matter, although the venues’ economic situation might be discussed.
In terms of possible future revenue, Blumenfeld said the Johnstown Tomahawks plan on playing a full North American Hockey League schedule, but “that’s kind of a question mark there.” The team is booked to hold tryouts in July.
Only one other non-hockey event – the Showcase for Commerce – is currently scheduled to take place at the arena for the rest of 2021.
Bob Cavalieri, a regional vice president for ASM, hopes the center and maybe even the arena can begin opening up for ice rentals soon if permitted under Pennsylvania’s plans for reopening.
“Jason and I have been discussing firing back up the ice rental piece of this for quite a while, and have done a lot of work on it and a lot of thinking on it,” Cavalieri said. “Interestingly enough, I supervise 15 buildings and these are the buildings that I think are going to open up first just because of that.
“Sixty-five percent of the revenue that your facilities earn or create is generated from ice rental. It’s a huge, huge opportunity for this authority and Cambria County to get up and running and get something going for the whole community. I just think it would be a great thing to do and would alleviate a lot of the financial crunch that we’re going through now when we’re all shut down.”
On Friday, Cambria County moved from Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home red status to yellow, which allows more businesses to open, while practicing aggressive mitigation. However, arenas still cannot open. The goal is to reach green designation when aggressive mitigation orders are lifted because officials believe a county is in a good position to handle the coronavirus spread.
“What we’re hoping is that, in Cambria County, our rate is so slow and the other things that go into this – the number of available hospital beds, the number of available ventilators, so on and so forth – go into the decision-making process and we’re in a pretty good position that I would be hopeful that we’ll see the green status in June, July,” Cambria County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Art Martynuska said. “I don’t want to be held to that obviously. But that’s what I’m thinking.”
