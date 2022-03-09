JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In their own ways, Greater Johnstown Community YMCA, Coaches 4 Kids, Flood City Youth Fitness Academy and 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial provide safe and fun activities for children.
Now, working together, in conjunction with state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, they have recently started the Johnstown Safe Haven Project, an initiative to provide after-school and weekend opportunities for young people ages 6 to 25.
On Wednesday, the 1889 Foundation announced that it awarded a $230,000 grant to the project.
“We love the fact that they were providing a safe environment,” 1889 Foundation President Susan Mann said. “And obviously, with us being a health and wellness foundation, we really could see the wellness component to it, and obviously, when you look at keeping kids safe, keeping them healthy, teaching them good values and things like that, each one of these programs and organizations are already doing that in so many different ways.”
The four groups are focusing on programming for different age groups:
• Coaches 4 Kids – activities and learning on Saturdays (ages 15-18 and 18-25)
• YMCA – activities and learning on Fridays (ages 11-14)
• 1st Summit Arena – tickets, programs and events, along with new and existing activities on Fridays and Saturdays (ages 11-25)
• Flood City Youth Fitness Academy – after-school tutoring and activities (ages 6-18).
“I guess the overall purpose of the project is to begin to provide students safe places to be, particularly on the weekends,” Greater Johnstown Community YMCA CEO Shawn Sebring said. “Between violence, between pandemic, between so much of the influences that these kids have had in the last two, three years, many of these students just don’t know what’s available to them anymore. So we wanted to be able to begin offering programs through a couple of partner groups for the different age groups.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.