Two members of the Greater Johnstown High School back-to-back District 6 champion boys basketball team are among 13 Trojans student-athletes who made commitments to continue their careers at college, the school district announced on Friday.
Leading scorer Anderson Franklin will attend Mount Aloysius College and play on the men's basketball team. Gershon Simon, whose last-second shot won the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference crown for Johnstown, will attend Penn State-Altoona.
In two seasons with the Trojans, Franklin averaged 19.3 points a game while netting 818 career points. He had the game-winning assist on Simon's 3-pointer that led to the win over Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in the LHAC title game.
"They're a family up there. They are very close together," Franklin said of the Mounties program led by coach Will Cabrera. "They help you out with a lot. (Former Trojans guard) Imil Britt is there. I was talking to him. I think it will be a great fit for me."
The 22-4 Trojans won the District 6 Class 5-A crown on the Mount Aloysius floor in February.
"One of Frank's goals was to be able to play college basketball," Greater Johnstown coach Ryan Durham said. "It is so rare for high school athletes to even go and play college basketball."
Simon overcame a knee injury that required surgery to rejoin the Trojans at midseason and help the team earn back-to-back district crowns as well as the LHAC title.
"He missed the offseason and didn't have much to do in the spring, summer and fall because of his injury," Durham said. "By the end of the season, he was great. He did everything we asked. He took the tough defensive assignment. Toward the end of the year, he scored the ball. A talented kid. He wasn't only great during the games but also at practice."
The son of Sabrina Favor and Gerrod Simon, he scored 826 career points, with a 15.8 points-a-game average as a three-year varsity player.
"I knew when I got hurt I was going to have to work hard, go to therapy and do all the hard stuff that makes it easier when I got back on the court," Simon said. "It was tough, everything that came with the injury. When I came back I had the mindset that I wanted it. I wanted to win.
"It feels real good to know that I'll be able to play my favorite sport and get a degree," said Simon, who intends to major in criminal justice at Penn State-Altoona.
Greater Johnstown School District student-athletes who made commitments also included:
• Kaleya Smothers, girls basketball.
Smothers will attend Carlow University and major in biological sciences. The 5-foot-6 point guard tallied 146 points, 100 rebounds, 50 steals, 42 assists and 14 blocked shots in 31 career varsity games.
She is the daughter of Krystal Pretlor.
• Tanner Kobal, baseball.
Kobal will attend La Roche College and major in finance. He is the son of Steve and Lori Kobal.
A four-year starter whose senior season was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kobal batted .281 with 21 RBIs, 10 doubles and 14 stolen bases in his career. He had a .890 fielding percentage with 81 assists, 58 putouts and 14 double plays as a shortstop. On the mound, Kobal had a 2.44 career ERA.
• Haley Bicko, softball.
Bicko will attend St. Vincent College and major in psychology. She is the daughter of Rick and Lisa Bicko.
A shortstop/pitcher, Bicko batted .469 (82 of 175) with a 5-2 pitching record. She had 49 strikeouts in 33 innings pitched with a 1.48 ERA and two career no-hitters. Her senior season was canceled due to COVID-19.
"Haley is a player that leads by example," said her father Rick Bicko, who is the Trojans softball coach. "She has been a consistent leader in all categories of the game. She bats leadoff and has been a starter since the opening day of her freshman year."
Added Haley Bicko, "From the visits I made to St. Vincent, I knew this school was the perfect academic fit for me. The college has an excellent psychology program, which I will be enrolled in this fall. I am looking forward to playing the sport I love and starting the next chapter of my life at St. Vincent."
• Samuel Barber, football.
Barber will attend Lock Haven University, joining two older brothers and Trojans graduates Austin (2018) and Anthony (2016) on the football team. He will major in business management.
The son of Samuel and Carmeek Barber, he started two seasons at quarterback for the Trojans and passed for 3,013 yards and 19 TDs.
• Anthony Reed, football.
Reed will attend Edinboro University and major in business management. He is the son of Aneeka Pollard and Kevin Reed.
A wide receiver/safety, Reed made 30 catches for 691 yards. In his senior season, Reed averaged 81 yards per game in total offense. He also led the team in punt return yards for the 2019 season.
• La’zaire Hinton, football.
Hinton will attend Thaddeus Stevens College and major in plumbing technology. He is the son of Andre and Lathesia Hinton.
A wide receiver/safety, Hinton was a four-year letterman on the Trojans football team.
• Gabriel Rozier, football.
Rozier will attend Keystone College and major in business management. He is the son of Donnie Rozier and Jacqueline Lopez.
A punter, Rozier led the Trojans with a nearly 30 yards per punt and no blocked punts.
• Day'meir Reviere, football.
Reviere will attend Waynesburg University and major in marine biology. He is the son of Tamica Sampson.
An offensive tackle/defensive end, Reviere allowed only one sack last season and on the defensive side made 12 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.
• Isaiah Brandon, football.
Brandon will join the United States Marine Corps. He is the son of Becky Blansett.
A fullback/linebacker, Brandon was a team captain and three-year letterman for the Trojans.
• Tyjon Jones, football.
As reported during a December signing event, Jones will play NCAA Division I football at Youngstown State University and major in business management. He is the son of Darnell Jones and Tonya Myers.
A wide receiver/cornerback, Jones twice served as a Trojans team captain and led the team in receiving yards, catches and scoring.
• Kasir Malcolm, wrestling.
Malcolm will attend Garrett College and major in sports management. He is the son of Sonia Malcolm.
A 138-pounder, Malcolm placed third in District 6 Class AAA as a senior and advanced to the Northwest Regional Tournament. He had a 23-8 record as a senior and was 64-30 in his career, according to PA-Wrestling.com.
