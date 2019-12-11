Greater Johnstown Community YMCA has existed for 150 years.
Shawn Sebring has been the chief executive officer for about a month.
Together, the newcomer to the community, along with longtime supporters of the local association, including Board President Julie Sheehan, plan to spend the next year celebrating the sesquicentennial, while also expanding the programming that the YMCA offers to children, adults and senior citizens. Sheehan, Sebring and Rick Nedley, the former interim director and current 150th event consultant, kicked off the yearlong schedule of activity with an open house on Wednesday.
“We are thrilled to be celebrating our 150th anniversary,” Sheehan said.
Founded in December 1869, the local YMCA has thrived and survived, right along with the region that has seen economic glory days when more than 60,000 citizens lived in the city, but then endured three devastating floods and the collapse of the steel industry.
“I believe it lasted so long because of the core principles of the foundation of the organization,” Sheehan said. “It’s here for the people and for the community. They originated the concepts of the Y to be available for workers and people in the community to have a place to go to be able to be integrated with all kinds of people in the community.”
During 2020, Greater Johnstown Community YMCA plans to hold a $150,000 fund drive, while also offering youth and young adult memberships of $150 for the year.
YMCA officials also plan to soon announce sesquicentennial events, including possibly a block party.
“When I was in (the) Greensburg (YMCA) in 2008, as the CEO, we did a 150th anniversary block party,” Nedley said. “So I’m not sure exactly – with the lay of the land – whether we’re going to be doing the block party or what we’re going to entitle it. We are going to have some outdoors activities and indoor activities, probably a lot of music, and then we have special events that we’re looking at.”
Sebring will be involved in those activities, but also carrying out all of his day-to-day administrative duties.
“I’m looking forward, as the new CEO, to the opportunity to build membership and fill it with programming and opportunities to serve this community,” Sebring said.
He will look to expand the YMCA’s role in a city where one-third of the population lives in poverty and issues, such as an opioid crisis and crime, negatively impact children and adults.
“I definitely believe that the YMCA should be involved with opioid issues, with supporting single families and families in general, as well as just character development in youth,” Sebring said.
“We’re exploring any opportunities that we can at this point, understanding what partnerships and collaborations, what other organizations are already out there working on these problems.
“We’re going to understand how we can support and help them and where we should be or might be able to take the lead in programming and offering support.”
