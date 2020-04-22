A Richland Township resident is one of 13 women being featured in a book authored by K.C. Armstrong, former member of The Howard Stern Show, titled “Simply Amazing Women.”
Kathy Bidelman, postmistress of the Tire Hill Post Office, in Conemaugh Township, explained during a radio interview how her family learned forgiveness after the death of her brother.
“The important thing is my parents’ story of forgiveness,” she said. Her parents, the Rev. Don Rough and Dottie Rough, were active in local ministry in the Johnstown area for many years.
Bidelman’s interview on Armstrong’s WMAP (“World’s Most Amazing People”) radio station in Port Jefferson, New York, was selected for the book to be released in time for Mothers’ Day. She talks about her loving childhood and the day that changed her world.
Bidelman said that when she was 15 years old, she and her 10-year-old brother Stevie climbed off of the school bus. The driver of a pickup truck did not stop but instead tried to pass the bus and struck her brother.
“My mom came running out of the house after she heard me scream,” she said. “I don’t remember too much, but I was at my neighbors’ house while my parents were at the hospital.”
After 54 days in a coma, Stevie died.
“I didn’t understand how God would let this happen,” Bidelman said. “I was bitter.”
Her parents told her they had forgiven the driver. They decided not to press additional charges against the man who received a 30-day license suspension and a $100 fine.
“I realize now that forgiveness is a choice,” Bidelman said. “A deliberate act of love. This is the forgiveness my parents showed to the man who killed my little brother.”
Bidelman said she carried her anger well into adulthood But in time, her parents’ example eroded her bitterness.
“They were the best godly example of a marriage and parents here on earth,” she told The Tribune-Democrat. “I have been truly blessed.”
The book has been called “the new Chicken Soup for the Soul” with interviews of love, courage and inspiration.
“Simply Amazing Women” can be pre-ordered on Barnes & Noble and will be available for distribution on May 1, through Amazon and other major retailers. The hardcover is $28.99. The paperback is $19.99.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.