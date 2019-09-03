James Lehman, of Boswell, says taking handgun ammunition out of Walmart's sporting goods departments won’t affect violent crime.
“I think it’s a bad decision,” Lehman said Tuesday outside the Richland Township Walmart store.
“People who want to do damage to people: They are going to find guns somewhere else. They can get ammunition that way too,” he said.
“Hunters and good people who shoot mark for fun are really handicapped by that decision.”
Lehman was less concerned about the national retailer’s new policy discouraging shoppers from openly displaying their firearms in the store
– even in states where “open carry” is legal.
“I don’t see a reason why somebody would have to open carry in Walmart or any other store,” he said, adding that police and other investigators would be an exception.
The Pennsylvania Firearm Owners Association says open carry is legal in Pennsylvania without a license, except in Philadelphia and in vehicles, where a concealed carry permit is required.
Other Richland Walmart shoppers had different views on the company’s announcement.
Jacquie Haselrig, of Johnstown, doesn’t believe Walmart has gone far enough. She’d like to see all retailers further reduce the number of guns they are selling.
“People think more about money than they do about lives,” Haselrig said Tuesday outside the 150 Town Centre Drive store.
“If you want to protect yourself that’s fine, but you don’t need assault weapons,” she continued. “There can’t be that many mentally ill people who can get guns.”
Gun owners should also be responsible and lock up their firearms to protect children, Haselrig said.
George and Tammy Marsh say Walmart will lose business from local gun owners.
“We live down in Indiana County,” George Marsh said. “People always open carry there.”
“They will lose a lot of people,” Tammy Marsh said.
Jim Griger and Terrie Chappel had different opinions on the open carry policy change. The Pittsburgh couple was at Richland Walmart picking up items for their Somerset County place.
“I don’t agree with that,” Griger said of Walmart’s request for customers to refrain from displaying their guns.
“In open carry states, you are allowed to display that weapon,” he said. “I don’t think they should be interpreting the law.”
Chappel recalled dining in a “fancy” restaurant and noticing a holstered gun on the waist of man at the next table.
“I don’t like it,” she said. “It makes me uncomfortable.”
Eliminating handgun ammunition will hurt Walmart financially, but the company must consider both sides, Griger said.
“They are doing a good balancing act with the hunters,” he said. “They are still selling ammunition for rifles and shotguns.”
Scott Schindel, of Windber, says he understands the ammunition policy change.
“It’s up to the company,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to sell ammunition. For me, it would weigh on my conscious if somebody was killed.”
But Schindel doesn’t think Walmart’s open carry policy change makes sense.
“There are what, 30 stores here?” Schindel said scanning the Richland Town Centre development. “Walmart is not the only store someone’s going to walk into.”
