JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Gathered in a circle at the State Theater of Johnstown on Sunday, scripts in hand and vocal cords warmed up, local voice actors and newcomers to the field took part in their first dress rehearsal for the next Atomic Radio Odyssey: “Spaceballs.”
The upcoming dramatic radio-style performance is based on the Mel Brooks movie “Spaceballs,” with Off Pitt Street Theater Company owner and director Dawn Ziviello having converted the screenplay into a script.
“I’m really excited,” Ziviello said. “A third of the cast are from Johnstown.”
Atomic Radio is a production of Off Pitt Street, the Bedford County-based theater company that has put on these classic radio tributes for seven years.
The vocal performance hearkens back to a time when families gathered round their floor radios to listen to actors portray fan-favorite characters and get wrapped up in the latest twist of a good story.
“It’s really fun,” Ziviello said. “What I love about Atomic Radio is there’s no physical limit.”
She welcomes anyone to show up, grab a script and participate.
Ziviello assigns the roles for the first read and after a break may switch up parts as needed.
She said she enjoys this sort of production because there’s no memorization and she can teach people about vocal dynamics.
Instead of a typical theatrical performance, Atomic Radio will be a show with few costumes, little movement and no set changes.
The audience is supposed to be sucked into the story by the actors’ vocals, like in the days before television.
Voice actors will be expected to bring some drama to their roles, Ziviello said, as well as some bravado that will tie into the sound effects and score.
Sunday’s rehearsal was the first in a string of gatherings that will lead to a performance by the voice actors on May 4, otherwise known as “Star Wars Day.” The Brooks movie was chosen because it’s a spoof of the George Lucas-made series.
“I think this is honestly a fantastic opportunity not only to get the community here in Johnstown involved, but to expose the populace to radio,” Scott Mort said. “It’s a type of theater that seems to be ending up lost and seeing it come back is great for my soul.”
Mort is a lifelong radio fan who’s done some voice acting previously and runs his own podcasts.
When he saw the advert for Atomic Radio, he was thrilled by the opportunity.
Mort said he’s looking forward to meeting new people and getting to do something new.
For Allenna Shellenberger and Kara Wagner, the opportunity was a welcome addition to their previous work with OPS.
The pair participated in the group’s seventh annual Winter Showcase a few months ago and had a ton of fun.
Shellenberger said Ziviello is an amazing director and she’s excited about the show.
“It gets me out of my shell, and I get to work with fun people too,” she said.
Wagner said that getting to meet new people was a large draw for her and that she’s looking forward to see who participates.
In addition to the Johnstown cast, alumni of Off Pitt Street are also performing in the show.
For more information about the show, visit offpittstreet.com.
