This year’s Technology Student Association national competition was a memorable moment for local TSA members, several of whom took first-place titles at the championship event in Louisville, Kentucky.
One of them was now-graduated Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School student Matthew Kindja, who said that he “went all out” knowing this was his last TSA contest.
“It was one of our school’s first times (at nationals) and it was just astounding to be there,” he said.
Kindja and teammates Gayath Karunaratne, Micah Jones and Chanith Jayasooriya won the top spot in the virtual reality visualization category.
The group created a simulation of pet adoption. Throughout four months, they coded a simulation of a person filling out a form, doing a meet-and-greet with an animal and adopting that pet.
“This was a completely new project,” Kindja said. “I thought this would be perfect to jump on it.”
Northern Cambria Middle School students Ava Kirch, Maya Friedman and Emmy McCachren took first place in the solar sprint competition, while Cambria Heights Middle School students Luke Holtz, Logan Ivory and Brock Wharton landed first place in the inventions and innovations category.
All students competed under the TSA Region 8 designation, which covers central Pennsylvania and is coordinated by Northern Cambria TSA adviser Matthew Kline.
“It is impressive that with a national conference as big as this one, Pennsylvania and Region 8 once again did outstanding,” Kline said. “Our region, a small part of the entire nation, placed in 36% of all the possible events, with four national champions. This is once again a testament of the hard work our students put in throughout the year to be the best, and ... the tough competition at regionals and states pushes these students.”
Students from Region 8 not only placed in 36% of the events, but also earned 32 top-10 places.
Northern Cambria middle and high schools had a combined eight students place in the top 10, as did Richland High School. Cambria Heights High School took a top-10 spot, along with the middle school’s national win. Westmont Hilltop High School had another top-10 winner in addition to its first-place team, and Bedford Area High School had one top-10 finisher.
This year’s national competition had 3,000 members competing against each other, one of the largest to date.
Four Northern Cambria students were inducted into the TSA Technology Honor Society among only seven students from Pennsylvania to receive the honor.
Additionally, Doug Pauley, from Bedford High School, was recognized as the state high school adviser of the year.
Westmont Hilltop adviser Garrett Sidor said his students’ performance was “extremely impressive.”
“The students involved in the project have been very dedicated,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.