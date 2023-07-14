JOHSNTOWN, Pa. – A local physician will complete specialized training to expand colon and rectal surgery options at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Karleigh Curfman has been selected for a highly competitive fellowship position at Louisiana State University, the hospital announced.
“I am sad to briefly leave our community, but I am excited for the opportunity I’ll receive to work on new techniques and improve our management options for colorectal diseases such as cancer, diverticulitis, Crohn’s, ulcerative colitis, and rectal prolapse,” Curfman said in a press release. “Additionally, I am hoping to learn skills to enhance our treatment of anorectal diseases, including hemorrhoids, fissures, fistula and dysplasia. By doing additional training, I look forward to broadening the resources and increasing the complexity of care that we can offer to our local community here at Conemaugh.”
The fellowship will qualify Curfman, already board-certified in surgery, for board certification in colon and rectal surgery. She has specialized in minimally invasive approaches and robotic technology to colon and rectal cancer, diverticulitis, inflammatory bowel disease and rectal prolapse.
Dr. Russell Dumire, chairman of surgery, said the additional training will allow Curfman to provide more advanced surgeries for high-risk patients.
“It expands the scope of practice for the physicians’ group,” he said.
Curfman earned a medical degree from Ross University of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica, West Indies. She completed a residency in general surgery at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and a fellowship in minimally invasive surgery at MultiCare Health System in Tacoma, Washington.
