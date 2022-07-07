JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Three local students won the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Professional Recyclers of Pennsylvania’s environmental poster contest.
Ella Beiswenger and Ava Itle, both of St. Michael School in Loretto, and North Star Middle School student Ava Fritz took a spot in the top 12 among all contest entries.
“Seeing young people creatively showcase their commitments to the environment shows that future generations are prioritizing sustainable lifestyles, and we all should continue to support these young environmentalists and their efforts,” said Krishnan Ramamurthy, state DEP Waste, Air, Radiation and Remediation deputy secretary.
The contest is part of PROP’s School Recycling Study, and the partnership with DEP aims to help school leaders manage recycling programs in fiscally and environmentally sound ways.
The top 12 posters will be used in a calendar template and electronically provided to commonwealth schools and the Department of Environmental Protection.
The calendar will be available to the public for downloading and printing as well.
“When Act 101 was first introduced (in 1988) requiring larger municipalities to recycle, business and government all learned the fundamentals of recycling, and built infrastructure for Pennsylvania’s recycling industry from the ground up,” PROP Executive Director Jennifer Summers said in a statement.
“Great focus and resources were directed toward educating citizens on the ‘what, when, how, and where’ of recycling.”
She continued: “In the 34 years since recycling began in earnest across the commonwealth, Pennsylvania has become a nationwide model for the recycling marketplace, contributing over $22 billion to Pennsylvania’s gross state product. Pennsylvania leaders recognize the need to refocus efforts on education. Only through recycling right can we simultaneously protect our resources and support jobs in the recycling industry.”
For a complete list of winners and more information, visit www.proprecycles.org/school-recycling-study-20-21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.