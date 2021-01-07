Witnessing the U.S. Capitol stormed and seized by President Donald Trump’s supporters Wednesday left North Star sophomore Mariellen Mish confused and questioning how such an event could happen.
“How did a simple rally turn this violent?” she said.
Mish wasn’t aware of the situation until she returned home from school and saw her social media feed was dominated by news of the riot.
Images of Trump supporters toting flags, looting and taking photos from inside the rooms of the Capitol were plastered across every media platform for most of Wednesday as the event played out and authorities took back control.
Mish said it was “absolutely insane” to see how “violent protestors easily tore down fencing and made it inside.”
At school Thursday, students and several others she encountered discussed the matter.
“Everyone seems to be in shock of how far the protest went,” Mish said.
Reflecting on the incident, she fears this could be “the beginning of something that can turn into an even worse event.”
Zach Hunter, a social studies teacher from Conemaugh Valley High School, spoke about the storming of the Capitol with his students Thursday.
“I just let them know, ‘If you saw this, then you were witness to a transformative event,’ ” Hunter said.
Hunter mentioned the historic significance of the riot and addressed the fact that the Capitol hasn’t been invaded since the War of 1812.
The last time was August 1814 when the British military set fire to the structure and several other landmarks in Washington.
Hunter said he will include Wednesday’s events in next week’s assignments for American government and civics and is curious to see what else the students have to say.
Sydney Gula-Weir, a Conemaugh Valley 11th-grader, watched the chaos take place on TV as it happened.
She believes the protestors broke into the building too easily and called their actions “idiotic.”
“Seeing it happen was definitely crazy and nerve-racking,” Weir said. “Especially with the big crowds when we are in a pandemic.”
However, the 16-year-old wasn’t surprised by the occurrence.
“With everything that has happened over the past year, it feels like anything could happen,” she said.
Hunter, on the other hand, never expected to see such an episode take place and used the word “unprecedented” to describe it, adding that he “hopes this brings people together” and doesn’t “drive them apart.”
Frederick Mainhart, a Conemaugh Township Area civics teacher, agreed.
He described the riot as a “stain on our democracy” and said “you just hope for a little bit of unification from the country” after these sorts of affairs.
Mainhart also discussed the matter with his students Thursday and the consensus he received was that everyone, regardless of political affiliation, was embarrassed and shocked.
“It’s one of those times in history you’re going to remember,” he said.
Molly McCullough, a senior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School, was just as stunned by the event that took place around and inside the Capitol.
“I never thought that I would see this, honestly,” McCullough said.
She arrived home after school Wednesday, and her mother had her turn on the TV to see what was happening.
McCullough described what she saw as “an act of domestic terrorism.”
Knowing that this was allowed to take place in the United States disturbed her.
The shock of the situation continued especially after Trump refused to condemn the protestors’ actions.
“I thought there was a lack of leadership shown yesterday by our president,” McCullough said.
Another aspect of the riot that caught McCullough’s attention was how drastically different Black Lives Matter protestors are treated compared to what the Trump supporters experienced.
Out of hundreds that swarmed the Capitol, there have been slightly more than 50 arrests, and many were allowed to walk out the doors freely after the siege.
McCullough said Wednesday’s events and the entire year that led up to it are “definitely going to be in history books.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.