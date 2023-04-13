SIDMAN, Pa. – Following a short break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Forest Hills High School robotics team is making a return trip to the VEX Robotics World Championship competition in Texas this year.
“I think our robot is in the best condition it’s been in, and I think we’ll be very prepared,” junior Doran Faith said.
It’s Faith’s first year on the team, and he is pleased with the group’s work, adding how impressive it is that miscellaneous parts were pieced together to make a “highly competitive robot.”
Second-year student Paige Heilmann agreed. She said this year’s challenge of building a robot that could compete in a disc golf game was fun.
The team has been competing since 2014 and has always made it to the Worlds contest, with the exception of the 2019-20 school year and during the pandemic.
“I think we’re off to a great start again,” adviser Erik Smith said.
Smith said that there was a lot of trial and error that led the group of about nine students to the massive competition this time around.
“What amazed me is their growth throughout the year,” he said.
The Forest Hills team started out at the back of the pack out of 30 during their first of three regional matches, but kept getting better.
Students had to launch discs into the goal to earn points. They could also turn a roller to their designated color and shoot rope across the field to increase their score.
The Forest Hills group is excited about the event, which runs from April 25 through May 4 in Dallas, Texas.
Senior Kayla Weinzierl, another first-year team member, said it was awesome to get the experiences of working with robotics and competing in championships.
Another local team that made it to a Worlds contest is the Laurel Highlands Education and Robotics (LHER) team LEGO Legends, a FIRST LEGO League competitor.
The group of young learners from various area districts finished in first place overall out of 33 teams in four categories during the Central state championship this year to earn their spot at the FIRST Championship in Houston, Texas, from Wednesday through April 22.
LEGO Legends coach Terry McClemens is proud of his group of students.
“One of the great things about this team is they are a community team just like the other LHER teams: Master Builders, Robotic Dragons and the high school-aged kids on the Robotic Doges,” he said. “This is important to give kids from all districts and home-schoolers a chance to get into (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities.”
He also thanked the area businesses that sponsor the teams for helping get them to this point.
