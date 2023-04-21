SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. – Alivia Yahner, a junior at Northern Cambria High School, spent part of Friday watching junior high students from across Pennsylvania race their solar-powered vehicles outside the Seven Springs Mountain Resort ski lodge.
This was the fifth year she competed in the Technology Student Association State Conference, and seeing younger learners do the same brought a smile to her face.
“I love being here with all my friends,” Yahner said. “I like competing with my siblings in some events.”
At the two-day event, which started Thursday, the students competed in a variety of events, from forensic sciences and prepared presentation to the solar sprints, debate, mechanical engineering and much more.
Yahner said she appreciated how close to home the state contest is – it’s been held at Seven Springs for more than 20 years – and how friendly everyone is.
There are nine regions in the state with Cambria and Somerset counties falling into Region 8, which stretches from the New York border to Maryland’s border and encompasses much of central Pennsylvania.
Students have to qualify in regional contests to make it to the Seven Springs event.
Those who win there go on to nationals, which are being held in Louisville, Kentucky, this year.
Matthew Kline, the Northern Cambria Middle School TSA adviser and Region 8 coordinator, said there were 16 high and middle schools from the area, such as Richland, Westmont Hilltop, Windber and Central Cambria, competing Thursday and Friday, with a total of more than 4,000 students from across the state vying for a spot at nationals.
“It’s an outstanding opportunity for these students,” Kline said.
He noted the numerous skills learners acquire by competing, from time management and problem-solving to team work and writing.
“There are so many soft skills you get from TSA that you can apply to future jobs,” Northern Cambria High School TSA adviser Sarah Kline said.
The Region 8 coordinator’s wife added that the association is an amazing organization.
At the junior solar sprints, Northern Cambria student Maya Friedman, 12, worked with her team to trouble-shoot their car’s slow start.
The young woman said she thought they needed to angle the solar panel better to catch more light and propel the student-built vehicle better.
Friedman said she joined TSA last year because she wanted to get more involved with STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).
She has a specific interest in engineering and thus far was enjoying the contest, especially because of the problem-solving aspect.
“I feel like the level of competition is fair and it’s just fun to be here,” Central Cambria student Keagan Amenti said.
The 13-year-old had competed in the dragster race, submitted a community service video, and took part in other events.
His classmate Jaycee Kleinstuber, 13, who also helped make the community service video, tried her hand at CAD foundations and writing in essays on technology.
“I’ve been doing a lot of events,” she said.
Kleinstuber’s favorite was the essay contest because she enjoys writing and made it to the semi-finals on Friday.
The pair agreed that they enjoy TSA because of the competition but also the diverse students they get to meet.
Central Cambria’s middle and high school advisor, Brandon Manack, was pleased with his group’s performance.
“The kids, overall, have done really well,” he said.
Manack added that the learners accomplish a lot in a short amount of time with many late nights and early mornings.
He said the TSA students are competing at a high level.
Competitors will find out on Saturday at the awards ceremony how they did and if they’ll advance to the next level.
