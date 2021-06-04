The Cambria County Health and Welfare Council awarded $500 scholarships to two local students.
Ty Mallin, of Blacklick Valley High School, and Cameron Pennington, of Greater Johnstown High School, have earned the grants due to their commitment to the human services field.
Pennington will go to Pennsylvania Highlands Community College this fall to study social work, while Mallin will attend St. Francis University and major in psychology.
The scholarship was created to support students entering the human services field.
High school students and non-traditional learners are eligible to apply.
The scholarship is awarded through a fund at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
For more information or for questions regarding donations, contact Marisa Lehman at 814-225-1266 or mlehman@cfalleghenies.org.
