Greater Johnstown High School graduate Seth Plummer has been chosen as one of this year’s recipients of a $1,000 Alleghenies United Cerebral Palsy “Be the Future Scholarship.”
Plummer is legally blind and plans to pursue a degree in computer science and programming.
To qualify for this award, students must be continuing their studies at a two- or four-year accredited school in the field of human services, such as social work, or be living with a disability. They must also have at least a 3.0 GPA, although that’s not a strict requirement, and have a financial need.
“Be the Future Scholarships” are funded through AUCP’s Community Fund. The purpose of the money is to make an impact on the future of young adults.
In the past three years, the organization has given out a total of $6,000 to six students.
