BOSWELL, Pa. – Local and state law enforcement responded on Wednesday to a threat of violence reported at North Star schools, authorities said.
“There was a concerning phone call made to the North Star School District (Wednesday),” Boswell Borough Police Chief Ray Wilhelm III said.
The threat is being investigated by Boswell police and Pennsylvania State Police. Wilhelm said no other information could be released until that inquiry is complete.
Louis Lepley, North Star superintendent, said the call was received by the district in the early afternoon, and local and state law enforcement responded quickly.
All three of the district’s school buildings and the administrative offices were put on lockdown. Parents were alerted to the situation shortly afterward, just before 2 p.m.
“We are currently on district lock-down due to suspected threat to the district,” the correspondence from Lepley said. “State police are investigating.”
Law enforcement remained at the school until the normal dismissal time, and all students were sent home safely.
Lepley said that investigators think the threat could have come from an app.
The school leader commended everyone’s response, from local and state police to the community, faculty, staff and parents “for making sure the students were safe and, under the circumstances, made it as normal as possible.”
“Everyone did a great job today,” he said.
The district’s safety plan, which is practiced repeatedly, operated as intended, he said.
“Everyone did their job with precision,” Lepley said.
Additionally, a North Star boys basketball game scheduled at home against Blacklick Valley High School on Wednesday was postponed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.