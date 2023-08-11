JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Reactions by local and state officials are divided regarding Johnstown Housing Authority’s effort to pursue $50 million in federal grant funding to invest in two of its public housing properties.
The money, if obtained, would come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Choice Neighborhoods program.
JHA so far has only applied for a $500,000 planning grant that would go toward a study of what could be done with the Coopersdale Homes and Oakhurst Homes projects.
Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic supported that step.
“I understand that it is not acceptable when certain housing units have no elevators, when housing becomes structurally unstable for residents, upgrades are needed; however, whether we renovate, rebuild or tear down public housing units – until we address the true core issues we will continue to go in circles!” Janakovic, a resident of the city’s Coopersdale neighborhood, wrote in an email.
“Johnstown as a city may not have all the answers to those issues today; but doing nothing is not an option. We are going to collectively continue working on finding common sense, well-informed, collaborative approaches, based on best practices and successful strategies used in other communities across America – to make all residents of Johnstown (have) an even better place to work, live, and raise a family!”
‘Something that I ... do not support’
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, raised several concerns, including whether a plan would create more public housing in a city where one-third of the citizens already live in poverty.
Johnstown’s overall population was 18,411 in the 2020 Census and an estimated 18,091 as of July 1, 2022, according to census.gov.
As of July 31, almost 3,500 city residents, or almost 20% of Johnstown’s population, were in either public housing – 2,320 people in 1,400 units – or Section 8 rentals – 1,151 people in 510 properties.
JHA, in its own briefing sheet for the $500,000 planning grant, noted “that’s 10 times the national rate of 2.1% living in low-income housing.”
“Quite simply, Johnstown does not need more public housing, period,” Langerholc said, “and to continually go after government money to increase the amount of housing is something that I absolutely do not support. Twenty percent of the population in Johnstown is living in public housing now.”
Langerholc emphasized: “I think it’s absolutely incredulous that they’ll be going after that large-scale of a grant, more government handouts to try to grow more public housing.”
He also feels that, instead of relying on grants and public housing, the city’s goal should be to become more “self-sufficient” by concentrating on business development that would create jobs, expand the tax base and foster an environment where people buy homes and establish roots.
“That’s the best way to grow the economy,” Langerholc said.
Alberts said he did not know for certain how any plan would impact the size of the public housing population.
“It probably, if anything, would stay the same,” Alberts said. “If we’re looking at redeveloping – or what HUD calls ‘repositioning’ public housing – any time you’re going to make a drastic change where it’s not going to be public housing anymore, there are some limitations depending on what method through HUD you use. So, in some repositioning methods through HUD, they require one-for-one replacements.”
Many public housing and Section 8 tenants come from outside the area.
That creates a transient population that taxes the education system, law enforcement, social services, health care and the overall economy, as several local leaders, including Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio and Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer, testified about during a Pennsylvania Senate Urban Affairs and Housing Committee public hearing that Langerholc held last year.
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, raised his concerns in a letter sent to JHA board members Charles Arnone, David Vitovich, Angela Reed, Darlette Haselrig and John Slezak.
He asked them to set parameters for the plan and approve a resolution guaranteeing that any transformation will include downsizing of the city’s public housing and that units will not be built elsewhere in Cambria County.
Burns also questioned using a consultant on the project.
Sustainable Strategies DC was listed as one of three contact agencies, along with JHA and the city of Johnstown, on the briefing sheet.
“You as a five-member board – not executive director Mike Alberts, not HUD, not Johnstown city officials and certainly not consultant (Sustainable Strategies DC CEO) Matt Ward – are in charge of public housing in Cambria County,” Burns wrote in his letter to the JHA board.
“You set policy and approve all contracts. You have the power to say what will and will not happen under any JHA transformation plan – including the power to decide if there will be any transformation plan at all.”
Ward declined an interview request, but in an email described himself as “just a foot-soldier helping to secure resources and support to meet the goals of the leaders of Johnstown” and whose “firm and I are really not part of this story at all.”
Commented
