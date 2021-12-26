JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Genesis Knopsnyder walked away from The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township on Sunday with Itchy, Scratchy and Superman.
Like other shoppers on the day after Christmas, the Somerset resident was on the prowl for post-holiday bargains.
“Just spending Christmas money I got on clothes, comic books and stuff,” she said.
She browsed Hot Topic and then headed to Rare Collectibles, where she bought Funko Pop figures of Simpsons characters Itchy and Scratchy and a 1992 Superman comic book. The Simpsons are popular with Knopsnyder.
“We usually watch them while streaming,” she said.
Tom and Deanne Baer, of Somerset, visited the mall after church.
“He always gives me a gift card from Maurice’s,” Deanne Baer said. “I just finished up my one from last year and I’ve got another one.”
The couple sat in the food court bemoaning the decline of the shopping mall.
“We came here for how many years, and now it’s a ghost town,” Tom Baer said.
Online shopping and COVID-19 are likely culprits.
“I do some online because there aren’t many places to shop,” Deanne Baer said.
“My daughter is so afraid of COVID she orders everything just so she doesn’t have to go out,” Tom Baer added.
Marissa Barrett, of Johnstown, would rather have cash than gifts. She arrived at the mall ready to spend money, but went away disappointed.
“My parents usually don’t give gifts because I’m so picky,” she said. “I came up to do a little bit of shopping, but all the stores are wiped out.”
She plans to try again another day.
Roxanne Warner, of Johnstown, came away from Bath & Body Works a happy shopper, carrying two bags of hand soaps and a candle. For Warner, spending $40 meant a $10 savings.
“My sister gave me a gift card for $25,” she said. “I only spent five dollars plus tax.”
Warner said she bought clothes for her daughter and grandchildren, but may have to return an item for a different size.
