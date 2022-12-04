PATTON, Pa. – Two Boy Scouts from Troop 2095 have reached the highest level in the organization, Eagle Scout, and are elated by their achievement.
"Reaching Eagle rank is a culmination of all of my hard work from Cub Scouts and through Boy Scouts," Zachary Mislevy said. "I've wanted to be an Eagle Scout since I was in first grade and finally reaching it demonstrates that my time learning new skills, volunteering in the community and working with others toward a common goal has paid off."
His project consisted of building a new sign for the Patton Trout Nursery.
Mislevy said he constructed a new base and erected a new sign, adding that he father has been involved with the group for some time and that's what gave him the idea.
"I was looking around for things that needed fixing or needed replaced and with him already involved it was a good match for me," he said.
Mislevy has been a Scout for about 11 years and finished up his merit badges within the past few months to qualify for the Eagle Scout rank.
"To me, this accomplishment means I have finally earned a place at the proverbial table that I have seen the older scouts in my troop sit at," Cameron Farabaugh said. "It also gives me the confidence to adventure in life while knowing I have the necessary skills to take care of myself and others."
The 17-year-old also has been a Scout for roughly 11 years, and his project was placing a monument in front of his church, St. Monica Church in Chest Springs.
"My inspiration for it is I wanted to give back to the church," Farabaugh said.
He added that his priest had mentioned wanting to install a memorial for unborn children and the Scout took that idea and ran with it.
Both Scouts noted how much of an accomplish it is to achieve this rank, especially because their names will now be added to their Troop trailer.
Mislevy and Farabaugh said anyone in Troop 2095 who earns Eagle Scout status has their moniker put on the trailer, which tows supplies for the group when on a trip.
The both said they'd been looking forward to that honor for a long time and it was a great motivator.
"It's great to finally join their ranks," Mislevy said.
The Scouts added that they wish everyone else working on their Eagle rank luck with their projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.