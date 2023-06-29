WILMORE – Inspired by work he did with his parents as a youngster, Boy Scout Kevin Brown decided to create fishing line recycling containers for his project to earn Eagle rank.
"While growing up, fishing line litter was always an issue any time I was outdoors," the Forest Hills rising junior said. "There were multiple times where me and my parents had to cut the fishing line off of geese because they got tangled up in it."
Despite the help, there was nowhere to throw away the litter, so Brown created the recycling containers and placed them at Wilmore Dam.
"It was a very simple fix for a very serious and growing problem," he said.
Brown has been a Scout for more than 10 years and first began his career with the group in first grade.
His favorite part of Scouting is the camping trips.
"It is always fun to hangout with my friends for a long weekend and make some good memories," Brown said. "I enjoy the opportunities that I have through Scouting that I normally wouldn't get a chance to do."
He noted that earning his Eagle rank was a "very rewarding" experience because "all of the hard work that I put into Scouting over the years has paid off."
"This is a very big achievement and knowing that I am one of the small percentage of the population to achieve this rank is a great feeling," Brown said. "I am very surprised at all the recognition I've been getting. It's nice to know so many appreciate the work that goes into earning your Eagle rank."
To accomplish his goal, Brown had to start with several approvals for the project, followed by a green light from the Cambria Somerset Water Authority, which owns Wilmore Dam, and troop leadership.
After that, he began planning, fundraising and utilizing the leadership skills he learned from the Boy Scouts to carry out the work.
Since installation, Brown said the monofilament containers have been used frequently, and he's noticed a decrease in lines on the ground.
"I am proud to know that I've helped the environment and wildlife," Brown said.
For his mother, Marcie, the young man's accomplishment is also a point of pride.
"Scouting has always been a big part of our family," she said. "Kevin's dad and I have always embraced scouting along with him. We both volunteered in various positions in Kevin's Cub Scout pack and Boy Scout troop. His dad and I are just amazed at everything he's accomplished through his rank requirements and merit badges."
Marcie Brown added that she and her husband are proud of their son and his earning Eagle rank as well as the lifelong skills he's developed through the program.
"Through Scouting Kevin has learned how to be prepared for, and handle, situations that one does not anticipate," the mother said. "We’ve watched him develop his leadership skills that have helped him outside of scouting too. We believe in the Scouting program because we see first-hand how these skills will help him be successful presently and in every stage of his future."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.