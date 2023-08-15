HARRISBURG, Pa. – A handful of Cambria County school districts have received more than $150,000 in fresh fruits and vegetables grants from the state government.
Greater Johnstown Elementary School was awarded $82,224 by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, while the middle school got $30,960, Ferndale Area Elementary School received $23,472 and Northern Cambria Elementary/Middle School got $19,800.
These were four of 252 schools across the commonwealth that received a collective $7.5 million under the federal Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program.
“In order to learn, grow and achieve, children need access to healthy food options,” state Secretary of Education Khalid N. Mumin said in a release.
“The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program will help learners across the commonwealth access nutritious foods and create healthy habits – at no cost to their families – that will benefit them both in the classroom and at home.”
Through this program, the schools get a reimbursement for making free fresh fruits and vegetables available to students during the school day.
These items must be offered separately from lunch or breakfast in one or more areas of the school.
The point of the FFVP is to introduce children to fresh fruits and vegetables.
Eligible schools must participate in the National School Lunch Program.
Schools with the highest percentage of children eligible for free and reduced-price meals are prioritized “in order to give children from low-income families more opportunities to consume fresh produce on a regular basis.”
For a complete list of this year’s awardees, visit www.education.pa.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.