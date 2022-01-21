Schools across the area and state were awarded a cumulative $8 million through the Safe Schools Targeted Grants program, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office announced on Friday.
Around the region, Blacklick Valley received $20,000 for programing, with United also getting that amount and a $13,893 grant for equipment.
Meyersdale Area and Salisbury-Elk Lick were given $40,000 for a school police officer at the districts. Conemaugh Township Area got $24,704.29 for equipment, as did Conemaugh Valley, $25,000; Rockwood, $25,000; Ferndale Area $25,000; and Forest Hills, $6,400.
“FASD received the maximum award of $25,000 in this competitive state grant program to increase the safety and security of district students, staff and buildings,” Ferndale Director of Education William Brotz said.
He wrote the grant for the district.
“Grant funding will be utilized to make needed upgrades to the district security systems including upgrades to DVR’s, cameras and automated entry systems,” Brotz said.
He also noted the district’s excitement in being one of three in Cambria County to receive funds for equipment.
According to the state department of education’s website, these funds are intended to reduce “unnecessary student disciplinary actions” while promoting “an environment of greater productivity, safety and learning.”
The money will also assist schools with enhancing anti- violence efforts between schools, law enforcement, community organizations, parents and local governments.
Other nonpublic schools that received equipment funding included Cambria County Christian School, $25,000; Divine Mercy Catholic Academy, $25,000; and St. Michael School, $25,000.
Cambria County Christian, Divine Mercy and St. Michael also received $20,000 program grants, as did Bishop McCort Catholic High School and Northern Cambria Catholic School.
The Safe Schools grants are separate from the department’s School Safety and Security program that’s administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
“Since taking office, I have been committed to ensuring that all Pennsylvania students can learn, grow and achieve in safe and healthy school environments,” Wolf said in a release. “This critical funding provides targeted support to help our schools proactively keep students and educators safe and has a meaningful and lasting impact on our schools and communities.”
Around the state, 78 learning agencies received equipment grants, 39 got program funds, 24 can now hire school police officers and 29 can add school resource officers because of this program.
“The resources and supplies provided through these grants reduce anxiety and administrative burden and help schools focus on their mission – educating and preparing learners for future success,” state Secretary of Education Noe Ortega said in a release.
