Several area school districts will be receiving a combined $155,000 in federal funding.
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor, 72nd Legislative District, made the announcement on Friday.
The grant money can be used to purchase equipment and supplies to allow teaching to continue in person or online, including laptops, internet hot spots and instructional material such as paper lessons and coursework.
According to a release, Greater Johnstown will receive $69,400; Forest Hills, $35,900; Cambria Heights, $19,000; Penn Cambria, $17,500; and Glendale, $14,000.
“With some of our local schools starting the year in a hybrid instruction model, it is vital that they have the equipment they need to ensure all our children have the opportunity to learn – whether in or out of the classroom,” Burns said in a statement.
“We know the governor could unilaterally shut down schools again if coronavirus cases begin to spike. While none of us want to see that happen, we must help our schools prepare for all possibilities.”
Schools with a higher percentage of students lacking access to resources were given priority when determining distribution of these grants.
