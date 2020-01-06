Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Monday that 92 “local education agencies” across the state, including four school districts in Cambria County, will receive “Teacher in the Workplace” grants, designed to “enable teachers to visit local employers and learn the skills and industry trends to enhance their classroom instruction, student learning and career readiness.”
Cambria Heights, Central Cambria, Greater Johnstown and Penn Cambria school districts were awarded $25,000 each through the Pennsylvania Department of Education, according to a list distributed by Wolf’s office.
A total of $2.2 million in funding was announced state-wide.
“It’s critical that we connect our schools to local businesses so we can prepare students with the skills they need for in-demand jobs,” Wolf said in a press release.
“By connecting directly with employers, teachers can learn first-hand about the skills and industry trends that will enhance their classroom instruction, student learning and career readiness.”
Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera said in the press release that the “Teacher in the Workplace” program “enables educators to participate in real-world, employer-based experiences that they can use to inform classroom instruction and prepare students for career, college and community success.”
“Local business leaders know what skills are needed for their employees to be successful in the workplace, so they can provide valuable insight to school administrators and teachers,” Rivera said.
“Teacher in the Workplace” grants are available through the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. The grants announced on Monday were those awarded through the Department of Education; those awarded through the Department of Labor and Industry will be announced soon, Wolf’s office said.
The grants were funded through federal money made available through Title II, Part A, of the Every Student Succeeds Act, according to Wolf’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.