JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Local runner Kaylee Frederick made history on Thursday when, at age 18, she became the youngest person ever to finish the grueling 135-mile-long Badwater 135 ultramarathon that passes through California's Death Valley.
Road-weary and tired, Frederick spent 40 straight hours running, but when she saw the finish line come into view, she couldn't help but sprint through the tape.
"It was so amazing," she said. "It was just everything I could have asked for."
The Badwater race starts below sea level in Death Valley National Park, notorious for its scorching heat; finishes at more than 8,000 feet above sea level near California's Mount Whitney; and has been around for 46 years.
"This world-renowned event pits up to 100 of the world's toughest athletes against one another and the elements in a crucible like no other," according to the race website, www.badwater.com.
Frederick has been a runner for years, having competed at Conemaugh Township Area High School. She has run marathons and longer races before and learned about the Badwater competition through a friend.
For the past few months, she's trained for the event, even competing other, shorter Badwater races to acclimate to the environment out west.
"Leading up to the race, I was definitely nervous because I knew I had the whole community and everybody watching me," Frederick said. "I was also so excited for the opportunity."
Frederick and the other runners took off on their journey at 8 p.m. July 4.
Throughout the trek, Frederick had a team of helpers – Andrew Boyd, Fran Brown, John Radich, and her mother, Georgetta Frederick – who provided her with motivation, water, food and other support.
Boyd got to know Kaylee Frederick through the Johnstown Running Club. He had previously been intrigued by the Badwater race, and when he found out that Frederick was attempting it, he wanted to be involved.
"Knowing this was somebody I'd get to help out in my backyard ... was pretty awesome," Boyd said.
He helped supply food and water and also acted as one of Frederick's pacers after mile 42 of the race. Boyd said there was someone running behind Frederick the whole way to the end, talking her through the process and anything else she needed.
Runners have 48 hours to complete the race. Frederick's goal was to do it in 40 hours, which she met – the official results on the race website list her time as 40 hours, six minutes and 43 seconds.
She said she just kept putting one foot in front of the other, all the while thinking of the commemorative belt buckle waiting for her at the end.
"I got to the finish and I just started crying," she said.
Frederick was met at the finish line by numerous people waiting to get photos with her, all congratulating her on the impressive accomplishment.
"I'm just extremely thankful for everyone throughout this journey," she said.
Her hope with this feat under her belt is that her story can inspire others.
"I hope people can just see what I've done and go after their dreams no matter what," Frederick said.
Boyd said that "just seeing (Frederick) finish was just an amazing experience" for him and that he was definitely inspired.
