Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Hidden Valley Resort and Laurel Mountain plan to hold three job fairs in November with the goal of hiring more than 1,000 employees for the upcoming winter season.
Katie Buchan, communications manager for the three resorts, said in a press release Monday that the resorts have openings for snow makers, lift operators, snowcat operators, ski and snowboard instructors, rental attendants, housekeepers, cooks, bartenders, servers, dishwashers, security guards and massage therapists, among other jobs.
The job fairs will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 at Seven Springs Mountain Resort, 777 Waterwheel Dr., Seven Springs, in the Human Resources Education Room on the third floor of the Convention Center; from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16 at Hidden Valley Resort, 1 Craighead Dr., Hidden Valley, in the inn and conference center lobby; and from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19 at Ligonier Town Hall, 120 E. Main St., Ligonier.
Job candidates who plan to attend a job fair are encouraged to apply in advance at www.7springs.com/employment. Those who cannot attend any of the job fairs can also view job openings and apply online at that website; they can also call 800-452-2223, ext. 7930, for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.