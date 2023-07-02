JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With one brush stroke after another, Lundy Feathers was doing her part on Saturday to cover Cambria County Library with classics.
The Ferndale woman was among a handful of area residents who were painting sections of a planned mural that will decorate the library building on Main Street in downtown Johnstown with 20-foot-tall images of books.
"I'm not an artist, but this makes it easy. It's paint-by-letters," Feathers said, while painting bright green leaves around a golden bloom, "but I take pride in this – it's awesome to be part of this project."
To Michael Allison, a public art consultant for the ongoing community painting project, that's a big part of "public art."
He said no one needs to be an artist to lend a hand. The size of the mural – and the creation process – allows people of all skill levels to pick up brushes and contribute.
"When you contribute to a piece of public art, it gives you a sense of community – a sense that you are part of something positive," Allison said.
Gathering several days a month in the summer, the group has worked over the past several years to paint a row of jersey barriers and to complete two massive tributes to celebrated comic book creator and Johnstown native Steve Ditko.
One of the Ditko murals decorates the back of Bottle Works, which hosted the session Saturday.
The latest creation will paint nearly 30 books at the library – including titles such as "Peter Rabbit" and "Catcher in the Rye."
"Children's books. Local books. We've got everything here from '1984' to Goodnight Moon,' " Allison said.
For Feathers and her daughter, Christine Summits, it's just as much about adding another chapter to Johnstown's comeback story, they said.
"I've been living here in Johnstown for 72 years. I love seeing this town coming back to life," Feathers said, "and (art) is a big part of it."
Allison said area residents are invited to join them on future community painting days. Sessions are planned on Thursdays through July 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., as well as July 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Anyone interested is invited to call 814-535-2020 to register for a session.
Allison said the group is aiming to have the library's mural complete in September.
