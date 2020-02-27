Ranging from pedestrian walkway improvements to increased passenger rail service to Pittsburgh, about a half-dozen local residents presented a variety of suggestions about how to improve local transportation during a Cambria County Planning Commission public forum on Thursday.
The agency held the event at the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA as part of the process of updating its 2015–2040 long-range transportation plan.
“I’m encouraged by the type of input that we’ve been getting and the quality of input,” said Katie Kinka, a senior planner with the commission.
“It’s really easy as a citizen of the public to be narrowly focused on things like potholes and roadway infrastructure that’s very minute that you experience on a very intimate level every day in your everyday life. But the higher level and higher scale comments that were made today in regards to improving passenger rail access, and looking at highway connections, highway reclassifications and stuff like that, it’s nice because we don’t typically get those types of comments from the public on that scale.
“And that’s exactly what this plan aims to do.”
Commission members have been seeking input for the plan that is expected to be finalized in June.
“I think that I’ve been really happy with the level of response that we’ve gotten, both for our online survey and at the meetings. … We’ve had a lot of good suggestions. I know it seems like a small group, but any input that we can get is good,” transportation planner Chris Allison said.
“I’m fairly happy with where we’re at with the process so far. I think we have some good ideas.”
The current plan, which was most recently updated in 2016, addresses a wide rage of subjects, including highways, bridges, traffic signals, public transportation, airports, rail, bicycle use, safety and economic impact.
“This plan dictates how we decide what projects to do basically,” Allison said.
