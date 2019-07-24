A Trump administration plan that could eliminate food stamp benefits for 8 percent of the program’s income-earning recipients drew mixed reactions – even among the presidents supporters Wednesday across Greater Johnstown.
To Bill Kirkwood, of Johnstown, the move could create more harm than good.
“I’m a big Trump supporter – but I think this is something that should probably be left alone,” said Kirkwood. “It’s targeting the people who go to work everyday to try to make ends meet – and many of them probably depend on that extra little bit of help.”
The Johnstown man said there’s little doubt that there are probably people trying to “scam the system” to get support – but the added layer of screening Trump’s administration is pushing seems to be targeting groups that are more likely rule-abiding: working adults and senior citizens.
“At the end of the day, you have to have food,” he said.
To Somerset resident David Fazenbaker, the system is overdue for revamping to flush out corruption – and people who “slip through the cracks” by scheming the government to get support.
“But there should still be safeguards to protect those forced to rely on it during their retirement years,” the area truck driver said.
“To me, there’s a lot of people living off of the welfare program, so I’m not against changing it,” he said. “But if someone’s worked their whole lives and ends up needing it when they retire, they’ve earned that support. I don’t think it should be taken away.”
The origins of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – or SNAP – date back to the height of the Great Depression. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, it feeds an estimated 36.3 million Americans in 43 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The participant total is down from a recession-era peak of 47.6 million people in the first half of the decade.
On average, the normal American receiving SNAP benefits receives $127 monthly – a figure that varies overall based on a formula that factors in ongoing income – social security and veterans benefits included – childcare expenses, monthly mortgage or rent and utility costs, the USDA’s website shows.
Until now, those who have qualified for the nation’s other federal support net – the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families “welfare” program – have automatically qualified for food stamps as well without the need for a separate screening process. The changes the Trump administration has proposed would add that, in doing so, setting revised income and asset guidelines that weren’t previously enacted.
USDA officials have cited instances where a millionaire was able to receive SNAP funding, simply by applying for temporary assistance support.
“Some states are taking advantage of loopholes that allow people to receive the SNAP benefits who would otherwise not qualify and for which they are not entitled,” USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue told reporters nationwide on a conference call Monday.
As proposed, a single person receiving SNAP support who earns a little more than $16,000 would lose their benefits if they have $2,250 in their savings or similar qualifying “assets,” Economist and Brookings Institute Senior Fellow Diane Schanzenbach told PBS News Hour this week.
Pennsylvania Department of Health officials indicated their office was still trying to determine the impact on Pennsylvanians in the program – but health Secretary Teresa Miller said the department “vehemently” opposes the proposal.
She said the change would force families across the state to choose between food, rent and their other basic needs.
“That is cruel and unacceptable,” Miller said.
And she said the department worries it could impact school-age students across the state who might no longer qualify for free lunches, while wiping $100 million annually from neighborhood retailers who accept SNAP benefits from families throughout the year.
The proposal worries Johnstown resident Megan Coyle, too.
She described the changes as divisive and “classist,” pitting much of the nation against its poorest people.
“We pay the bill for all of these large corporations who avoid paying their share everyday – but we’re talking about pulling food away from the people who struggle to feed their families,” Coyle said. “I’m sure there are systemic changes to the welfare system that we could be making – but this isn’t the answer.”
Fellow Johnstown resident Daryl Lewis said he wasn’t sure what to think.
The Johnstown man said he worked in construction before he retired more than decade ago. And sometimes, the sudden layoffs that came with the job forced him to turn to “food stamps” to get by.
Support nets like that are necessary sometimes, he added. But it shouldn’t be for everyone, he added.
“I don’t know what the requirement should be ... for who gets it and who doesn’t,” Lewis said. “But there should be some kinda process to make sure they qualify. If you’ve got a bunch of money sitting in the bank, you shouldn’t qualify.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.