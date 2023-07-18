WINDBER, Pa. – Feeling lucky?
After no winning ticket was sold in Monday's Powerball drawing, the jackpot has increased to an estimated $1 billion.
The new jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball.
Ticket buyers have a chance at $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.
But the odds are not in Powerball players' favor of winning at one in 292.2 million.
At Conjelko's Dairy Store, 518 Graham Ave., Windber, a steady stream of people were coming in Tuesday, hoping to purchase the winning ticket.
Davidsville resident Milo Kermin said he purchases Powerball tickets frequently.
"I've been buying tickets since they started it," he said. "It's a chance you take."
With the jackpot at $1 billion, Kermin said he has a few thoughts on winning the money.
"If it would be me, my wife would probably be paying for my funeral, because I'd probably have a heart attack," he jokingly said.
Kermin added that if he did win, he would donate money to children's organizations and help his family.
"But I always say, 'If it wasn't for bad luck, I wouldn't have any luck at all,' " he said.
Chris Sulosky, of Windber, said she plays the same Powerball numbers weekly.
"I play it every time on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday," she said. "I've hit little amounts – $20 or $30 – but I've been playing for 32 years. The numbers are birthdays of family."
Sulosky said if she won the jackpot, she would take care of her parents, children and grandchildren.
"It's far out there let's just say that," she said.
Sonja Russo said she buys Powerball tickets regularly by Quick Pick, but only buys one ticket.
"If you're gong to hit, you're going to hit on one," the Windber resident said.
Russo said a $1 billion jackpot is "scary money."
"I haven't given it a thought what I'd do if I won," she said. "Odds are I'm not going to win."
Store cashier Joan Gavalchik said when the Powerball jackpot reaches an astronomical number, people start lining up for tickets.
"I'm seeing a lot of folks coming in who I've never seen before," she said. "I probably waited on 40 people this morning who I've never seen before all for Powerball. They're saying how much they want to win it."
Gavalchik said it's exciting to see a $1 billion prize.
"Wednesday is going to be crazy because most people come the day of the drawing," she said.
The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion in November.
The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 38 consecutive drawings. The jackpot will keep growing until someone wins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.