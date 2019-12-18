Sitting inside Em’s Original Sub Shop on Main Street in Johnstown, Mark Pinkney said he believes impeachment should be determined by a president’s actions, not partisan politics.
Democrats on Wednesday pushed through a vote to make Donald Trump, a Republican, the third U.S. president to be impeached.
“If he’s wrong, he’s wrong,” said Pinkney, a Johnstown resident who said he is originally from Florida. “Ain’t no man or woman above the law. And that includes the president.”
Pinkney said although party politics are driving the process, that shouldn’t get in the way of doing the right thing.
With the Democrats in control of the House and Republicans holding the majority within the Senate, he expected to see the commander-in-chief impeached in the House with the Senate acquitting him afterward.
“If it was me, instead of Trump, and I violated the United States Constitution, I’d be impeached,” Pinkney said. “I’d be gone.”
Evidence or opinion?
John Pudliner, a local Republican, said he believes allegations that the president violated the Constitution in his dealings with the Ukraine are not supported by evidence.
He questioned the witnesses who Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, says supported the case against Trump.
“The professors they brought in and the other people they brought in under Schiff, it was all opinion,” Pudliner said.
“There wasn’t one piece of direct evidence. It’s all been hearsay or opinion.
“I think they realize they can’t beat Trump in 2020 and this is the only way that they can at least increase their chances that they have a victory.”
Mary Lou Davis, a local Democrat and co-founder of the political group Indivisible Johnstown, supports impeachment but doubts the president will be removed from office – which must be done by the Senate.
“Obviously, according to the Senate, according to Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., we know where it’s headed,” Davis said. “I hope that they give it some thought and do their constitutional duty.
“The Republicans, the White House, they have withheld over 71 documents, they have blocked 12 witnesses. So what are they hiding? When they want to say that ‘this isn’t fair’ or any of those things, they are given their opportunity. But what they continually do is they put a false narrative in front of their supporters and they believe it.
“The fact of the matter is there are no Republican fact witnesses that were blocked.”
Let voters decide?
Pudliner and Davis have offered similar opinions previously in The Tribune-Democrat’s ongoing Pulse of the Voters series.
“Do I believe (Trump) should be impeached? Absolutely, he should be,” Davis said. “I think he should be impeached and removed. He’s committed impeachable acts in plain sight.”
Pudliner countered: “When it gets to the Senate, I think it will be there briefly and Trump will be found not guilty and go onto a landslide victory (next year).”
Cambria County Commissioner William “B.J” Smith, a Democrat, said he hasn’t been watching the impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives.
“I’m not a blue or red person,” Smith said.
“I just put my focus on looking out for Cambria County. It’s up to the folks in Washington to straighten out their messes.”
On the impeachment process itself, he said:
“The only opinion I have is that we have a presidential election in 2020. Isn’t it up to the voters to decide? If you did something wrong, voters have the right to vote them out.
“That’s America.”
