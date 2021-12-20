Local college students interested in entering medical school to become physicians have been getting a head start for almost two decades through the Conemaugh Mentoring in Medicine Program.
Applications are now available for the 2022 Mentoring in Medicine program, a 10-week summer experience that allows undergraduate students to shadow Conemaugh Health System physicians from a variety of specialties.
“Our goal is to give local students the tools they will need on their journey to becoming physicians, while hopefully inspiring them to one day serve patients in our community,” emergency department physician Dr. Alex Pozun said.
A former participant in the program, Pozun now oversees it along with Dr. Melissa Pozun, doctor of physical therapy.
In addition to providing unique clinical experiences, the program also prepares students for the process of applying to medical school, writing a personal statement, interviewing and building a network of physician mentors, leaders say.
Since its inception, 174 students have participated in the program, with 80% accepted to medical school.
Mentoring in Medicine is underwritten by Conemaugh Health System, so pre-med students earn an income for the summer.
There are 10 spots open for rising juniors or seniors from Cambria, Somerset or Bedford counties who are in college with a focus in pre-med. Some first-year medical students are also eligible
Applications are due by Feb. 14, 2022, and are available by email at mentoringinmedicine@outlook.com.
