JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There are legal, political and historic perspectives from which to view former President Donald Trump’s indictment on four charges related to his alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election results.
Trump faces criminal counts of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights, according to an indictment made public on Tuesday by U.S. Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith.
Legal action being taken against a former president for allegedly trying to undermine the election process is unprecedented in the nation’s history.
“I think it’s pretty extraordinary that a former president now’s been charged with illegal efforts to stop the constitutional process for completing the presidential election,” said Ray Wrabley, a University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown professor of political science.
Trump was indicted by a citizen grand jury and will now likely go to trial. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
“The Constitution was followed, and Donald Trump will enjoy all the constitutional protections that defendants have – the right to counsel, right to a trial by jury, right to confront witnesses,” Wrabley said. “The ironic part is that the charges are that he sought to subvert the Constitution.”
Robert Gleason Jr., a member of the Pennsylvania Republican Party Committee from Westmont, noted that “the president is innocent until proven guilty.”
Cambria County Democratic Party Chairwoman Nina Licastro similarly said, “Every person deserves their day in court.” She feels the former president “deserves these indictments,” she added.
The core of the case is the allegation that Trump was told by multiple sources close to him that he lost the 2020 presidential election, but persisted to “spread lies that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the election and that he had actually won,” according to the indictment.
Specific to Pennsylvania, the document states that on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump “publicly repeated his knowingly false claim that there had been 205,000 more votes than voters in Pennsylvania.”
On the same day, a group of Trump’s supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol to prevent the Electoral College certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, while some chanted, “Hang Mike Pence,” referring to the vice president who was overseeing the process.
“You can’t yell ‘fire’ in a movie theater, right? And then you rile up these people,” Licastro said. “A police officer was beaten with the American flag (on Jan. 6). A police officer was beaten with an American flag. …
“There were gallows (near) the steps of Congress. What would have happened if they would have got Mike Pence?”
Trump is now facing these charges while running for re-election in 2024.
“For a sitting president’s Justice Department to charge a political opponent – who also happens to be the other party’s leading candidate for the presidency – is deeply troubling,” said U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair.
Joyce added: “As I’ve said in the past, there has been a double standard applied to President Trump since he first ran for office in 2015 that has not been applied to far-left politicians like (former) Secretary (of State Hillary) Clinton and President Biden.”
John Pudliner, second vice chairman of the Cambria County Republican Committee, questioned the process that led to charges being filed against Trump, who has also been indicted in recent months for allegedly retaining top-secret documents after his time in office and over business practices related to an alleged hush-money payment.
“It is not surprising that former President Donald J. Trump has again been indicted,” Pudliner said. “The current administration has made it clearly evident on several occasions that they are willing to weaponize the Department of Justice against a political opponent.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.