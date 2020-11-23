A Seward man has resigned from two local police departments after being accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl from Cambria County at a campground in West Virginia, authorities said.
The Preston County Sheriff's Department charged Nathan D. Pollino, 21, of Pine Crest Drive, with third-degree sexual assault, a felony.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Sgt. Susan Mitter, Pollino allegedly assaulted the girl on Memorial Day weekend in 2019 at a Big Bear Lake campground in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia.
During questioning on Oct. 30, Pollino stated that he had been drinking at the time. Pollino said he slept in the bunk house as all the beds at his parents' camp site were occupied, the complaint said.
Pollino was a part-time patrolman with Upper Yoder Township Police Department and Ferndale Borough Police Department.
Upper Yoder police Chief Donald Hess said that Pollino resigned on Nov. 4, citing personal reasons.
Township Supervisor and Police Commissioner Paul Pioli said Pollino had been with the police department little more than a year. Pioli said it was a personnel matter and could not discuss the resignation.
Ferndale police Chief John Blake said Pollino resigned on Nov. 4, also citing personal reasons. Pollino had been with the department since July 2019, Blake said.
