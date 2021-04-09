Through his “Sectarian Review” podcast, Danny Anderson tracks unexpected stories that don’t fit into the traditional pattern of religion.
The Ebensburg podcaster and assistant professor at Mount Aloysius College has interviewed British pastor Peter Laws, who writes horror novels.
“Laws writes ‘The Hunter’ series,” Anderson said. “In the series, investigator Matt Hunter is an atheist who investigates supernatural crimes.”
The series can be accessed at http://sectarianreviewpodcast.com.
He’s spoken with Georgia native Tamara Johnson, who wrote an article titled “For Those Who Stay.” According to Anderson, during the Black Lives Matter movement, Johnson believed her white Evangelical church was not taking the Black Christian experience seriously.
“So, Johnson left her church,” Anderson said, “then joined a Black church.”
In March, Anderson interviewed Rachel Pieh-Jones, author of “Pillars: How Muslim Friends Led Me Closer to Jesus.”
Interviewing guests is one side of the show. The other side is Anderson and former guests talking about a book, a film or a current issue in the world.
Anderson says the podcast is not about persuasion or conversion. The people he believes would appreciate the show are “people who are bored with pat answers,” he said, “who want to look more deeply at their faith.”
Anderson admits that the podcast did impact his own faith.
“The show has helped me be more open and friendly to people I may not agree with,” he said.
Anderson is always looking for interesting guests or topics that don’t get much exploration.
“I want people to reach out to me,” he said. “I’m open to ideas.”
