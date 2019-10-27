The retirement of Cambria County’s longtime register of wills has drawn interest from two candidates seeking the position in November’s election.
Patty Sharbaugh, who has served six terms in office and 20 years prior to being elected, has endorsed and supported her staff member, Cindy Perrone, to fill her seat.
Sharbaugh began working in the office under former Register of Wills T.T. Metzger Jr. in 1973 and has seen many changes throughout the years, from handwriting information into dockets to the switch to computers in 1993.
As register of wills and clerk of orphans’ court, Sharbaugh’s office handles estate issues, probating wills, collecting inheritance tax, marriage applications and licenses, adoptions, many guardianship cases and old birth and death records for genealogy.
Sharbaugh said she supports Perrone to succeed her, “keeping the experience available to the public and the attorneys who also represent the public.”
“Knowledge and experience of the office is a must to properly serve the taxpayers of Cambria County,” Sharbaugh said.
Perrone, a Democrat from Northern Cambria, joined Sharbaugh’s staff in 1999 and said she plans to continue the office’s satellite hours in Johnstown on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
Perrone said she’s anxious “to continue the great service and commitment given by the register’s office to the citizens of Cambria County as well as moving ahead with the online and electronic world of today.”
She said she’s campaigning on her 20 years of experience in nearly every role of the office and noted that wills fees have not increased since 2013.
Perrone is a member of the Ebensburg Democratic Women’s Club, president of the Ladies Auxiliary Unit 569, Democratic chairperson for the 4th Ward of Northern Cambria and secretary for the Spangler Legacy Committee.
Jared Bowling, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Ebensburg, is running as a Republican for the position.
Bowling was born in North Carolina and grew up in a military family.
He became involved with nonprofit Christian ministry at a young age, spending time volunteering as a chaplain in nursing homes and working with teenagers involved with gangs and drug use.
Bowling is a graduate of Southern California Seminary and was ordained as a Baptist minister in 2012.
Bowling and his family moved to Altoona in 2014, when he became the executive director of the Altoona Rescue Mission.
During his two years in that position, Bowling said he created a variety of programs that provided food and shelter to more than 800 homeless people, including many veterans.
He also worked to establish a network of community relationships between the mission and Altoona Police Department, local churches, Blair County Community Action and Blair County Drug & Alcohol.
Bowling also served on the Blair County Justice Advisory Board and helped create an educational program with Penn State University in which students provided homeless individuals with job development training and skills.
Bowling’s family moved to Ebensburg in 2017, when he became the senior pastor of First Baptist Church.
Bowling said his role as a pastor has given him experience working with those who are dealing with the loss of a loved one, in addition to administrative, leadership and budgeting skills.
“As a pastor, that’s kind of my world already,” he said.
Bowling said he’d like to evaluate wills fees and lower them if possible and create a user-friendly environment in the office if elected.
“I believe the register of wills office needs compassion and kindness,” he said. “More than anything, that office is about people.
It’s not just the paperwork.”
