Grab a seat and learn more about what’s happening in the region.
FOX 8 and ABC 23 recently released a new series of local original programs featuring area personalities serving as hosts.
“Around the Alleghenies, the Series” includes five weekly episodes with each one focusing on a different topic.
In each show, hosts talk to local experts and enthusiasts about subject matter relating to the show’s theme.
Programs include “Your Health Matters,” which covers health and wellness; “Money Talks,” featuring financial and money-saving experts; “Kaleidoscope,” which presents unique people and places; “All About Town,” covering the distinctive parts of the community; and “Sports Desk,” featuring discussions with local sports enthusiasts.
According to a release, research is done to find local residents who can speak on the related topics and be brought on the show as a guest. The series also has regular contributors who supply content for the shows each month.
The series is shown at 12:30 p.m. on ABC 23 and 10:35 p.m. on Fox 8 Monday through Friday.
“In looking at our communities it was clear that there has been a startling lack of local original programming available outside of news,” said Jon Gorchow, general manager of FOX 8 and ABC 23, who created the series. “Our mission is to fill that void with meaningful, informative and entertaining programs our viewers will enjoy.”
Jill Ream, program manager, said the series creates a more personal connection with the public.
“Research shows viewers are interested in watching local programming,” she said. “We hope to increase viewership by providing our viewers a series of shows that focus on the people, organizations and places that make up west-central Pennsylvania. It’s programming about our viewers for our viewers.”
Cristi Kimmel, freelance producer for FOX 8 and ABC 23, said the series is a great way to spend a half-hour each day.
“If a viewer is looking for helpful information, important topics, great recipes, entertainment and fun, the series was made for them,” she said.
Segments for each program also can be viewed on the stations’ websites at www.abc23.com and www.fox8tv.com.
