The Hiram G. Andrews Center, The Learning Lamp and St. Francis University have been awarded a combined $119,000 in state funding to be used for alcohol education programs, according to a release from the state Liquor Control Board.
The money will be split evenly with Hiram G. Andrews receiving $40,000 for a program involving individuals with special or diverse needs and The Learning Lamp is getting $39,841 for continuation of alcohol literacy programs for middle and high school students.
St. Francis will also receive $40,000 to conduct the Core and eCHUG surveys, university patrols, training for campus police and to continue the INTERCEPT program and Alcohol-Wise.
The funding is part of $2.8 million designated by the state liquor control board to reduce underage and dangerous drinking.
“These programs will help educate area youth on the dangers of underage drinking and continue to promote good moral values in our communities,” state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said in a release.
The grants span from 2020-22 and were awarded to 84 schools, municipalities, institutions of higher education, nonprofit organizations, community organizations, law enforcement organizations and for-profit organizations throughout the state.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has awarded more than $17 million in education grants such as this since 1999, according to a release from the agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.