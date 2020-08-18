A local youth-focused nonprofit is merging with the regional Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania – a move local operators said will enhance opportunities for area children both inside their Georgian Place clubhouse and in the community.
Operators behind the Pittsburgh-based Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania said they plan to offer preschool and afterschool programming, teen workforce development programs and others, while building on school-based offerings in place at Eagle View Elementary.
“(Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania) is honored to have the opportunity to work with the incredible communities of Somerset County,” said Lisa Abel-Palmieri, Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania CEO.
“As the largest Boys & Girls Clubs of America agency for all of western Pennsylvania and the 15th largest overall in the nation, our highly trained and experienced staff is ready to meet the demands and needs of the almost 15,000 youth we expect to serve over the next year.”
In a press release to media, Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania said youth who join the club will be able to engage in science, technology, engineering, arts and math academic offerings, recreation opportunities and take a first step toward career development as teens.
“BGCWPA is especially excited to build new innovative teen programs in Somerset County where no other teen programs of this nature exist. Not only will teens have a fun place to go they will also learn about careers, build skills and ensure they are physically and mentally healthy. They will be able to participate in programs like our Artificial Intelligence Pathways Institute, Positive Action Program and new apprenticeship programs in STEM, culinary & transportation/logistics,” officials with the nonprofit wrote.
Somerset County Boys and Girls Club has existed in the Somerset area since 2004, offering homework support, a summer STEM camp and after-school programming to the area.
The group’s board chairman, Chad Pritts, said the merger will allow the group to expand their reach and resources, adding offerings such as a licensed preschool program.
“We are absolutely thrilled to join such a storied organization such as BGCWPA so that we can provide the youth of Somerset County with expanded and proven after-school programming opportunities as well as a licensed preschool program. The affiliation with BGCWPA will provide us with the resources necessary to reach more families and improve our services, which will undoubtedly positively impact our communities for many years to come,” Pritts said.
Angela Weimer-Miller has been named the Somerset County program director.
“I’m excited to merge with BGCWPA, we will have more resources to use and take advantage of, giving us more programs and opportunities to prove to the youth here in Somerset,” Weimer-Miller said.
In-person and virtual memberships are open to any Somerset County youth with scholarship opportunities available.
Officials with Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania said the Somerset site is one of seven sites across western Pennsylvania they plan to add this fall. The move would give them 18 stand-alone or school-based clubhouses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.